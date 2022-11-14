Margot Robbie Finally Explains Those Photos Of Her Seemingly Crying Over Cara Delevingne's Erratic Behavior

Margot Robbie is finally addressing the viral paparazzi pics amid her bestie Cara Delevingne’s erratic behavior!

In September, after the Only Murders in the Building star exhibited unusual behavior that supposedly concerned her friends, paps snapped photos of Margot exiting what was presumed to be Cara’s home in Los Angeles while in tears and rolling a suitcase. Fans assumed she was distressed over the situation with her close pal, who was reportedly being urged by loved ones to seek treatment, but it turns out they were all wrong!

In a new interview with Vanity Fair out on Monday, the Amsterdam star was asked to speak on the photos, which caused such a frenzy online, her mother called to ask if she and Cara were okay. Margot explained:

“I’m like, ‘First of all, yes and yes. And second of all, I’m not at Cara’s house—I’m outside an Airbnb that I was renting for five days! And I’m not crying!’ I had something in my eye. I’m trying to grab my face mask, trying to hold a coffee cup, and I couldn’t get a hair outta my eye.”

Wait, really??

It did look like she was super upset in the photos (which you can see HERE), but maybe she was struggling for other reasons all along. Hmm…

Of course, this wasn’t the only headline-worthy incident for the pair in recent months. In early October, Cara and Margot were involved in a scary incident while vacationing in Buenos Aires. According to TMZ, the actresses were rushed by a paparazzo while getting into an Uber after dinner. The hectic scene freaked out the driver, who began pulling away while the Wolf of Wall Street alum was still getting in. To avoid getting injured, the 32-year-old reportedly had to jump out of the car while it was in motion. The photographer was allegedly hurt in the incident while initial reports also claimed the Barbie lead was injured.

When asked about the harrowing ordeal, Margot revealed she couldn’t say much because of ongoing legal issues between other parties involved. On whether or not she was hurt, she added:

“No, but I could have been.”

This topic led her to slam the relaxed rules surrounding the protection of public figures outside of LA. Because there aren’t as many guidelines, her own family in Australia has been swept into some dangerous situations, she reflected:

“If my mom dies in a car accident because you wanted a photo of me going in the grocery shop, or you knock my nephew off a bike—for what? For a photo? It’s dangerous but still weirdly nothing feels like it changes.”

We’re sure this Buenos Aires incident just made her more frustrated with the lack of protection…

Thankfully, shortly after this scary incident, Cara was seen looking very happy and healthy while appearing at the Fremantle Photocall red carpet event as part of MIPCOM 2022 in Cannes, France in mid-October. And Margot seems to be doing just as well while she promotes her new films Amsterdam and the upcoming movie Babylon, co-starring Brad Pitt. We suppose it’s good to know she was never actually in tears over Cara, but it’s no surprise fans suspected she was. There was so much concerning press at the time!!

