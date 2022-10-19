Cara Delevingne Looking Healthy In STUNNING Red Carpet Appearance Amid Alleged Issues -- LOOK!

It looks like Cara Delevingne is doing well — and back to being a total smokeshow!

Of course, we’ve been following the 30-year-old supermodel’s saga recently after concerning photos surfaced in mid-September of her appearing disheveled and behaving bizarrely. In the weeks that followed, Cara was with Margot Robbie when a bloody paparazzi brawl went down in Argentina. The legal fallout from that one may be felt for a while…

But now it seems like Cara is back on track?? And slaying on the red carpet? That’s what we’re getting from her most recent public appearance, at least!

On Monday night, the Only Murders In The Building star stepped out at the Fremantle Photocall red carpet event as part of MIPCOM 2022 in Cannes, France. The bombshell was on point all night, rocking a black strapless cut-out minidress along with matching pointed-toe pumps. She topped the whole thing off with a simple gold necklace, and wore her hair in loose curls down to her shoulders.

As she always does, Delevingne accentuated her amazing eyebrows. She kept her makeup simple and a little mysterious, too, with a subtle smoky eye and a nude lip. You can see the snaps for yourself (below):

Lovely!!

As we’ve been following, this is now Cara’s second high-profile public event since September’s shocking report. Seems like she’s doing better to us! What do U make of her step-out here, Perezcious readers??

