Met Gala

Met Gala 2023: Margot Robbie Is Barbie In Black!

Margot Robbie attends 2023 Met Gala

Margot Robbie, ladies and gentlemen!!

The Barbie star is wearing Chanel at the Met Gala, and her look is VERY special because it was previously worn by Cindy Crawford in the ’90s! Living iconography!!

May 01, 2023 16:31pm PDT

