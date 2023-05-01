Met Gala 2023: Margot Robbie Is Barbie In Black!

Margot Robbie, ladies and gentlemen!!
The Barbie star is wearing Chanel at the Met Gala, and her look is VERY special because it was previously worn by Cindy Crawford in the ’90s! Living iconography!!
Ch-ch-check it out (below):
Margot Robbie at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/JT6ykkq2hr
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 1, 2023
Margot Robbie is beautiful at the #MetGala. https://t.co/m94XaFKHbE pic.twitter.com/tccGWnkPM7
— Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2023
[Image via Vogue.com.]
May 01, 2023 16:31pm PDT