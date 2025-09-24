Mariah Carey Gets Shady -- Avoiding Question About Nick Cannon's Parenting!

Got A Tip?

Mariah Carey Shadily Avoids Question About Co-Parenting With Nick Cannon!

Mariah Carey would rather not talk about her baby daddy! But silence can speak volumes, too…

During an interview with CBS Mornings on Wednesday, the Hero singer was asked by host Gayle King how she “navigates”co-parenting with her ex-husband “when his life is so public.” Her baby daddy is, of course, Nick Cannon. Just statistically, most of our baby daddies are Nick Cannon. LOLz! But for Mariah, it’s real! The All I Want for Christmas Is You singer and the Wild ‘n Out host share 14-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. And unfortunately, the current state of their co-parenting relationship sounds kinda bleak!

Mimi did NOT seem innerested in offering any solid answers at all. After taking a moment to think, she told Gayle just this:

“I kind of feel like it’s best if I don’t talk about him, because he can just be in his own world. No offense to him.”

Yikes! While they’re obviously bound forever through their kids, it sounds like they’re living completely separate lives! Not even in the same “world,” as Mariah put it! Ha! Nick’s world is pretty full, we guess — since it’s populated by his 10 other kids!

