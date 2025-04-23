Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Jimmy Kimmel Gives Rare Health Update On Son Billy Years After Emergency Heart Surgeries   Rob Kardashian Looks Great! See His Rare Pic In Kim’s Family Easter Post! No Bad Blood Here! Jessica Alba & Cash Warren Spend Easter Together With Kiddos Amid Their Divorce Billy Ray Cyrus?!? Elizabeth Hurley’s Son Damian Reacts To Mom's Shocking New Romance! Colin Farrell Reveals Heartbreaking Decision To Put Disabled Son Into Long-Term Care Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood Couldn’t Get Out Of Bed For MONTHS After Finding Out Daughter Leah Wanted Stepmom To Adopt Her! Timothée Chalamet Uncoupled From Kylie Jenner At Coachella -- To Avoid 'Awkward & Weird' Scene With THIS Celeb... Khloé Kardashian Has A ‘Strict’ No Sleepovers Rule For Her Kids -- Even At Kourtney's House?! Here's Why! Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan's Daughter Everly Is All Grown Up At Coachella! She's As Tall As Mom In These Pics! Sami Sheen Defends Cutting Off Contact With Dad Charlie Sheen By Showcasing His WILD Drug Comments!  John Mulaney Savagely Compares Working With Ellen DeGeneres To Life With His Toddler After 'Toxic' Allegations! How Natalie Portman Dealt With Being 'Sexualized' As A Child Star

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey's Twins Hilariously Beg Her To Delete These Embarrassing Family Easter Pics!

Mariah Carey's Twins Hilariously Beg Her To Delete Embarrassing Family Easter Pics!

It doesn’t even matter if you’re someone as amazing as Mariah Carey — your kids will STILL think you’re embarrassing!

On Monday, MiMi shared some sweet snaps from her Easter celebrations with her kiddos. Alongside the pop star in her sparkly pink outfit were her 13-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan… and of course the Easter bunny!

Related: Mariah Crashes Son’s Livestream — And He Gets SO Embarrassed!

In the caption, the Elusive Chanteuse wrote:

“The greatest gift of being a mom is getting your teenage kids to participate in your Easter hijinks!”

See the post (below):

So cute! But her and Nick Cannon‘s kids didn’t seem to think so!

In the comments, the twins expressed their embarrassment at their momma’s post, with Moroccan writing:

“Why do you do this to me mom

Ha! Monroe wasn’t too happy with the post, either, putting her own thoughts in the comments:

“OMG DELETE IT”

Too funny! There’s just no winning with teenagers. Even if you’re Mariah.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Mariah Carey/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 22, 2025 17:50pm PDT

Share This