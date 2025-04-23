Mariah Carey's Twins Hilariously Beg Her To Delete These Embarrassing Family Easter Pics!

It doesn’t even matter if you’re someone as amazing as Mariah Carey — your kids will STILL think you’re embarrassing!

On Monday, MiMi shared some sweet snaps from her Easter celebrations with her kiddos. Alongside the pop star in her sparkly pink outfit were her 13-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan… and of course the Easter bunny!

Related: Mariah Crashes Son’s Livestream — And He Gets SO Embarrassed!

In the caption, the Elusive Chanteuse wrote:

“The greatest gift of being a mom is getting your teenage kids to participate in your Easter hijinks!”

See the post (below):

So cute! But her and Nick Cannon‘s kids didn’t seem to think so!

In the comments, the twins expressed their embarrassment at their momma’s post, with Moroccan writing:

“Why do you do this to me mom “

Ha! Monroe wasn’t too happy with the post, either, putting her own thoughts in the comments:

“OMG DELETE IT”

Too funny! There’s just no winning with teenagers. Even if you’re Mariah.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Mariah Carey/Instagram]