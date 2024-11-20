Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Losing It Over Matt Gaetz -- And Going SCORCHED EARTH On Other Republicans!

Well, isn’t this an inneresting development in the ongoing saga of Gaetz-Gate…

Matt Gaetz was just chosen last week to join President-Elect Donald Trump‘s clown car cabinet of worst possible choices to run every government body. The Florida Representative was picked as Attorney General, in charge of the Department of Justice. This despite the fact he himself was under investigation by the DOJ for months for teen sex trafficking. A truly horrifying pick.

After the announcement of his appointment, Gaetz immediately resigned from Congress. Seems like an odd choice given this would be months away and he’d still need to be confirmed, right? Well, not when you realize his resignation was literally hours before the Congressional Ethics Committee was meeting to release their report on his alleged sex crimes. Since he technically became a private citizen again, he was suddenly no longer under the purview of the Committee. So they shrugged, and that was that.

Like Trump, he was picked for a job he has no business doing just in time to evade consequences for any wrongdoing. Super cool government we have, everything is going great…

Related: Trump Was Accused Of Raping A 13-Year-Old Girl With Jeffrey Epstein

OK, so the thing is, there’s been a pretty loud call for the Ethics report to be released anyway. Firstly because lots of time and taxpayer money was spent on it, not only because we deserve to know what someone serving in Congress — i.e., working for us — was up to. Secondly because he is about to face confirmation hearings for the AG job, and this stuff should really be on the record.

It turns out there are even some Republicans who have been icked out by Matt Gaetz. So the push to release the findings isn’t just on one side of the aisle! Cool, right? Enter… Marjorie Taylor Greene.

MTG is so fiercely defensive of dear leader Trump, she’s blasting all her “Republican colleagues in the House and Senate” who want to release the Gaetz report. And she’s doing it with the threat of going scorched earth! She tweeted on Tuesday:

“If we are going to release ethics reports and rip apart our own that Trump has appointed, then put it ALL out there for the American people to see. Yes.. all the ethics reports and claims including the one I filed”

The one she filed? Hmm. No idea what that’s about, but we’d love to know! If she’s been victimized by one of her GOP colleagues, she certainly deserves to be heard, wouldn’t you say? And she kept going, threatening that “all your sexual harassment and assault claims that were secretly settled paying off victims with tax payer money” would be released.

She even brought Jeffrey Epstein into it, scaring her fellow Republicans with the idea of “the entire Jeffrey Epstein files, tapes, recordings, witness interviews” going public.

Epstein tapes??? OMG she had us at “all your sexual harassment and assault claims” but this is just…

She finished by seemingly threatening to release it all herself!

“If we’re going to dance, let’s all dance in the sunlight. I’ll make sure we do.”

Hell yeah! We don’t think we’ve ever agreed with her before on… well, on anything! But we couldn’t agree more! Absolutely release it all! And why wait? Screw policy, forget the norms! You go, girl! Don’t let anyone tell you to be reasonable, you release those ethics reports and Epstein files! Let everyone know exactly who belongs in our government and who doesn’t!

For my Republican colleagues in the House and Senate, If we are going to release ethics reports and rip apart our own that Trump has appointed, then put it ALL out there for the American people to see. Yes.. all the ethics reports and claims including the one I filed all… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene???????? (@RepMTG) November 19, 2024

Something tells us Trump won’t actually be on board, but you know what? We’re sure he won’t be able to say anything once everything’s in the sunlight! So do it, MTG! We’re behind you!

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]