Mark Hoppus Shows Off The Return Of His Hair After Fifth Round Of Chemotherapy!

Mark Hoppus is trying to keep his chin up amid his cancer battle.

The Blink-182 frontman took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off his scalp, which is starting to grow hair again following his fifth round of chemotherapy!

True to his form, the 49-year-old musician — who was diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma earlier this year — didn’t hold back his thoughts about his “cancer-ass head” in the caption, writing:

“Hahaha. Look at this trash. This is the top of my head right now. This is what God sees when He looks down upon His work and despairs. Cancer-ass head trying to grow back some hair. Awww. Poor little head. Keep your chin up, fighter. Feeling terrible this week but trying to stay.”

“Awww” is right! Despite Mark’s snark, this is good news!

He continued:

“I hope everyone is doing great, staying healthy, and being kind to each other. If anyone needs me, I’ll be on the couch for the foreseeable future.”

Take a look at the full post (below).

The rocker first revealed his cancer diagnosis in late June, then opened up about it more during a Twitch livestream the following month. In a recording captured by the YouTube account Blink-182 Chile, the singer said he’d been given his prognosis in April, sharing:

“My blood’s trying to kill me.”

The I Miss You hitmaker continued:

“My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Stage 4-A, which means, as I understand it, it’s entered four different parts of my body. I don’t know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m Stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I’m Stage 4-A.”

He gave fans an update later in July, writing on Twitter that his chemo treatments were “working.” He shared:

“Scans indicate that the chemo is working! I still have months of treatment ahead, but it’s the best possible news. I’m so grateful and confused and also sick from last week’s chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer. Just gonna keep fighting…”

Earlier this month, Mark revealed he was undergoing his fifth round of chemotherapy. On his Instagram Stories, he shared a photo of himself sitting down at a medical clinic with an IV in his arm as he flashed a peace sign at the camera. He wrote in the caption:

“Chemo round five. Let’s heckin go.”

Keep fighting, Mark!

