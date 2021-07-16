Mark Hoppus Reveals He Has The Same Type Of Cancer His Mom Beat: ‘My Blood’s Trying To Kill Me’

Mark Hoppus revealed for the first time his exact cancer diagnosis.

On Tuesday, the 49-year-old bassist and singer opened up some more about his ongoing health battle during a virtual Q&A session on YouTube with Blink-182 fans in Chile. In the chat, he spoke in depth about being diagnosed with “diffuse large B-cell lymphoma,” which is a common type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma:

“The cancer isn’t bone-related, it’s blood-related. My blood’s trying to kill me. … My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma stage IV-A, which means, as I understand it, it’s entered four parts of my body. I don’t know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m stage IV, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I’m stage IV-A.”

According to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, DLBCL typically develops inside or outside the lymph nodes in areas like the gastrointestinal tract, testes, thyroid, skin, breast, bone, brain, and other organs. The organization reports that it can either localize in one spot or spread throughout the body, making it such an aggressive form of lymphoma. However, it is also considered “potentially curable” for more than 18,000 people who are diagnosed with DLBCL each year.

Good news, there! Hoppus went on to share that he has received a ton of support from his mother, who beat the same type of cancer years ago:

“I’ve been able to talk with her and bond with her quite a bit. Oddly enough, we have the exact same form of cancer that she had. And she beat it. Twice for breast cancer and one for the same cancer that I have.”

It definitely helps to have someone by your side who can sympathize and understand, especially since he touched on how tough undergoing chemotherapy has been on his body:

“The first chemo, I felt like I was a zombie that fell onto an electric fence and was just being shocked … The second round of chemo, I just felt very weak and tired. Really just like the worst flu ever. The third round of chemo, I started retching. Nauseous and that whole thing.”

Sounds awful! The musician then mentioned how he hasn’t actually left his home due to his heightened risk of getting ill with an immunocompromised system, explaining:

“My white cell count is so low after the chemo that I can’t get sick, and I have to vigilantly take my temperature and make sure I don’t have a fever. If I have a fever, I have to call my doctor, and it’s a whole thing.”

Still, Hoppus has chosen to remain positive about the whole situation and moved on from the topic with a high note:

“We’re beating this cancer. It’s just a matter of time!”

Hell yeah! You can watch the entire conversation about his cancer diagnosis (below):

We definitely will be keeping the songwriter in our thoughts, as he went in for a PET scan earlier this week. Hopefully the test will reveal that his chemotherapy treatments have been working. He has not shared the results with fans at this time, but fingers crossed it comes out well!

