Mark Hoppus Shares 'Best Possible News' About His Cancer Battle

Finally some good news for a change!

Mark Hoppus has been keeping fans updated on his ongoing cancer battle. While the whole situation is downright terrifying, his latest update is a really wonderful one.

A few days ago he revealed he was about to take a test that would give him a good idea of his life expectancy — a seriously overwhelming thought. He wrote:

“Apologies if I’m oversharing but it’s so surreal to think that this week I’ll take a test that may very well determine if I live or die. Thanks to everyone for the positive thoughts and encouragement. I read all your replies and it means the world to me. Thank you. I’m going to beat this through chemotherapy or through bone marrow transplants, but either way I’m determined to kick cancer’s ass directly in the nuts. Love to you all. Let’s. Heckin. Go.”

We’re not sure if this was what he was talking about, but it certainly seems like these results bode very, very well for the Blink-182 frontman to live a very long life!

He tweeted on Monday:

“Scans indicate that the chemo is working! I still have months of treatment ahead, but it’s the best possible news. I’m so grateful and confused and also sick from last week’s chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer. Just gonna keep fighting…”

Yesss!!!

We’ve been so worried for the bassist! Even more so since he revealed last week exactly what kind of diagnosis he was dealing with.

Speaking in a YouTube Q&A, he explained he had a common type of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma that, unfortunately, was already stage IV-A:

“The cancer isn’t bone-related, it’s blood-related. My blood’s trying to kill me. … My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma stage IV-A, which means, as I understand it, it’s entered four parts of my body. I don’t know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it’s entered enough parts of my body that I’m stage IV, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I’m stage IV-A.”

Even that awful news had a silver lining attached. It turned out that was the exact type of cancer his mother had — and BEAT! Not only was that inspiring, it was logistically helpful as she could tell him what to expect!

Speaking about the helpful coincidence, he said:

“I’ve been able to talk with her and bond with her quite a bit. Oddly enough, we have the exact same form of cancer that she had. And she beat it. Twice for breast cancer and one for the same cancer that I have.”

It looks like the apple isn’t going to fall too far from the cancer’s-ass-kicking tree! Thank goodness!

