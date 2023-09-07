Mary Kay Letourneau's Youngest Daughter With Vili Is Pregnant!

Well, if this doesn’t make ’90s kids feel old, we don’t know what will!

If you’re a true crime junkie — or were watching the news AT ALL in the ’90s — you likely know the name Mary Kay Letourneau. Long story short, the sixth-grade teacher was exposed for having a relationship with her student, Vili Fualaau, back when he was just 12. She pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree child rape and was initially given a pretty light sentence — six months in prison. But this was on the condition she’d never have contact with the pre-teen again, something she wouldn’t agree to! See, she maintained this wasn’t predatory, that the two were in love.

In the late ’90s, Mary Kay welcomed the couple’s first daughter, Aubrey, when Vili was just 14 years old. 14 months later, they added Georgia to the family. Of course, because she continued to mess around with A LITERAL CHILD (!!!) Letourneau headed off to prison for seven years. Despite all this, Vili stayed by her side and they got married in 2005 when she got out of jail.

They were together until 2017 when Vili filed for divorce (though it is believed they got back together a year later before the split was finalized in 2020). The convicted sex offender ultimately died in 2020 from cancer, leaving everything to her ex and their girls. Flash forward a few years and the family is about to experience a whole new change: Vili, now 40, is about to be a grandfather!

The DJ’s youngest is expecting a baby boy in January, according to DailyMail.com! Wow!

Sources told the outlet on Wednesday that Georgia announced the news on her private Instagram on Saturday. It featured a photo of the mom-to-be and her husband kissing. They captioned it:

“New parents coming soon…”

Another photo shows the 24-year-old getting a kiss on her baby bump from her big sis, who wrote on ‘the gram:

“It’s a BOY. Words cannot explain how excited I am for my little sister to have this baby boy. you’re going to be such an amazing mom! I can’t wait to help raise the little cutie pie”

Ch-ch-check out the pics HERE!

Vili did not make an appearance in the posts. He is currently raising his nearly 1-year-old baby Sophia, so the little ones will actually be oddly close in age… Reactions!? Sound OFF (below)!

