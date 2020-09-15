Vili Fualaau Emotionally Recalls Mary Kay Letourneau’s Final Moments & Death

Vili Fualaau is opening up about the emotional final moments he spent with his beloved Mary Kay Letourneau before her death earlier this year at the age of 58.

Infamously forever known as the former teacher’s one-time student lover, Fualaau sat down with Dr. Mehmet Oz for an interview that’ll air on his eponymous talk show on Wednesday.

It’s an emotional scene for the now-34-year-old father as he spoke about Letourneau’s final moments alive before her untimely passing due to cancer in July. He recalled to the Dr. and talk show host how they had been having a normal conversation about their family when, all of a sudden, it turned out to be their very last one.

Fualaau said (below):

“We were just talking about when they were kids and we were laughing. And I turned over and I didn’t see her chest moving. And I thought it was maybe one of those pauses she has and she’ll come back. You know, she’s gonna take a deep breath and she’s gonna come back. I would count in-between those pauses and it was just the longest count that I had.”

Wow. Talk about sudden and scary… Of course, Letourneau had been battling stage four cancer for some time, so Fualaau had been emotionally prepared knowing he would eventually have to face that moment. But as it came, he was overcome with emotion — and he broke down in tears again telling it to Dr. Oz.

From there, he called to their children, Audrey and Georgia, that they needed to hurry and go get the rest of their family in order to say goodbye:

“In that moment, I had to… I had to tell the kids that they needed to call the rest of the siblings to come and say their goodbyes. That this is it.”

So sad…

Here’s the full clip of Fualaau’s recollection of that fateful July day (below):

As we mentioned (above), his full interview with Dr. Oz will air on Wednesday’s episode of the talk show.

Of course, Letourneau and Fualaau became a hot topic in 1996 when they began a sexual relationship; she was a 34-year-old teacher and he was her 12-year-old sixth-grade student. One year later, she gave birth to their first child, and was later sentenced to seven years in prison for child rape, though she only served about six months before being initially released.

During that release, she became pregnant with Fualaau’s second child — the boy was 15 years old by that time — and the presiding judge ordered Letourneau to finish out her full sentence due to the second major violation.

After her release from prison, she and Fualaau eventually married in 2005, even as Letourneau was required to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life. In 2017, Fualaau filed for legal separation, though the pair remained close after that and in the time leading up to her death back on July 6.

