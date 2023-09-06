Ruby Franke's Husband Says HE Didn't Abuse Kids -- He Was Hundreds Of Miles Away!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Ruby Franke‘s husband is insisting he knows nothing about her alleged abuse of their children!

The disgraced Utah-based mommy influencer was arrested last month amid allegations she has been severely mistreating her six children, Shari, Chad, Abby, Julie, Russell, and Eve. And the details are pretty gruesome, Perezcious readers.

The drama came to light after one of her sons escaped the family home and rushed to a neighbor’s for help, where he appeared “emaciated and malnourished” with “open wounds and duct tape around the extremities.” He was also asking for food and water. Just so heartbreaking.

After cops were called, his condition was deemed “so severe” that he and another child in a “similar condition” were taken to the hospital for treatment. The Department of Child and Family Services then took four minors into their care. Ruby, who ran the now-defunct YouTube channel 8 Passengers and the ConneXions podcast with her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt, was arrested last week and has been charged on several counts of child abuse alongside Jodi.

Naturally, attention has turned to the father and what he may or may not have known. During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday morning, Kevin Franke spoke out… through his lawyer anyway. Attorney Randy S. Kester spoke out at length about Kevin’s side of the story. Finally! We’ve all been waiting for this after his first statement was so brief!

According to the lawyer, Kevin and Ruby were separated and had been living in different homes for the last 13 months. The kids were in their mom’s care when the alleged abuse was discovered — and Kevin was “distraught” over how the allegations are impacting his family.

Yeah, not “distraught” over the acts being alleged themselves… but of the impact on his family? Hmm. Strange wording. The lawyer went on:

“[He’s] a good person, he’s very gentle, he’s a very gentle guy and no one’s ever made any allegations he’s ever physically abused those kids or anyone else. […] He just wants to do what’s best for his kids, get them back, get them under his tutelage, his fathership and protect them.”

On Chris Cuomo‘s NewsNation show on Tuesday night, the attorney also revealed the co-parents had agreed “not to speak ill of anyone” throughout the legal drama to protect the children. That said, when asked if Kevin had “any role in the behavior that’s being charged,” Randy insisted, “Absolutely not.”

How could this be possible? He explained:

“Mom had the kids for the summer and went out of the county with the kids, and if he had known or thought there was abuse going on, he would have been all over it.”

Cuomo tried to clarify if that meant “everything happened after he left” the family home, but the attorney didn’t fully answer other than to insist Kevin “was not around the children” this summer. He alleged the crimes happened “in a house that was a couple hundred miles away from where Mr. Franke was,” maintaining:

“He’s never condoned or supported abuse.”

Did he not ask for photos or FaceTime the children throughout those months? How did he not realize something was wrong if their condition was as gruesome as it sounds? Also, even Ruby’s sisters are relieved she finally got arrested since they’ve been trying to get the kids help for a while! Wouldn’t they speak to him about their concerns??

It’s hard to believe he knew nothing when even Ruby’s viewers have been increasingly critical of her harsh parenting style, but we hope it’s true and that he didn’t just turn a blind eye to the horrific behavior. Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

[Image via Moms of Truth/Instagram]