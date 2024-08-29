Matt Lauer's Daughter Allegedly Committed A Hit-And-Run -- But Got Caught After Leaving THIS At Crash Site!!

Rookie mistake!

Matt Lauer‘s 20-year-old daughter Romy apparently crashed her car in the Hamptons and fled the scene — but she left behind one really incriminating thing!!!

Per Page Six on Wednesday, the former Today Show anchor’s daughter enjoyed a late night out on July Fourth weekend and caused an accident. Sources claimed around 4 a.m. on July 5, someone placed a 911 call about a crash on North Sea Mecox Road. A concerned neighbor heard a loud noise and was worried someone was hurt (thankfully it doesn’t seem anyone was). When police arrived, a fence and a sign were damaged — but the vehicle was nowhere to be found. Unfortunately for them, however they left behind a little something — their license plate, which fell off in the crash! Oops! Don’t exactly have to be Columbo to figure this one out…

Multiple sources claim it was Romy who was driving her Jeep Wrangler when the license plate fell off in the crash. It’s unclear exactly how the incident happened, but the Southampton Town police issued her a summons for leaving the scene of an accident, cops confirmed.

Another insider said a ticket was issued, and she was relying on bigwig attorney Edward Burke Jr. to get her out of the mess. The lawyer is “currently involved in the case and resolving this for Ms. Lauer,” the insider noted.

BTW, the Lauers really brought in a heavy hitter to deal with this drama. Why? Because the lawyer has been repping Justin Timberlake during his DWI case from earlier this summer! That makes this hit-and-run look pretty minor. LOLz!

So how did Romy get into this predicament? As mentioned, it’s unclear why she hit the fence and sign or if she’d been drinking. Earlier in the night, Romy posted on her TikTok while out with two friends enjoying dinner at the sushi joint Kissaki in Water Mill, not far from the scene of the crash. They mouthed along to the popular TikTok sound:

“I just got three things to say: God bless our troops, God bless America and gentlemen, start your engines!”

Oof! Not the best sound looking back — considering what she did behind the wheel of her car soon after! She’s yet to address the legal trouble, but it sounds like she’s lucky this wasn’t worse!

