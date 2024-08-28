Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Armie Hammer Is Selling His Truck Because He ‘Can’t Afford’ Gas After Cannibalism Controversy! Armie Hammer’s Mom Denies His Cannibalism & Rape Accusations -- But Admits Where He IS ‘In The Wrong’ Armie Hammer Denies Cannibalism Claims, Shuts Down Rumor Robert Downey Jr Paid For His Rehab, & Says He Had ‘Very Sexually Charged’ Affair With Rape Accuser! Armie Hammer ADMITS To 'Branding' Ex With A Knife -- But Downplays It In The Most Disgusting Way! Celebrity Breakups Of 2024 Armie Hammer Says He's 'Grateful' For The Cannibalism Accusations -- And Details Suicide Attempt Amid Controversy Armie Hammer Calls The Allegations Against Him “Hilarious” In Disastrous New Interview! Armie Hammer Fling Explains How Cannibalism Fetish Works -- Says He Was 'Very Open' To Talk About It! Armie Hammer’s Secret Engagement To Mysterious Fiancée Is Already Over! Armie Hammer's Ex Elizabeth Chambers Bringing The Drama In Her Own Reality Show -- Get Your First Look! Armie Hammer Returns To Instagram Months After Sexual Assault Investigation Ended Timothée Chalamet Breaks Silence On Armie Hammer Allegations -- And His Own Cannibal Movie!

Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer Is Selling His Truck Because He ‘Can’t Afford’ Gas After Cannibalism Controversy!

Armie Hammer Is Selling His Truck Because He ‘Can’t Afford’ Gas

Armie Hammer is selling his beloved truck — ’cause he’s too broke to pay for gas!

The disgraced actor took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share a video of him standing by his pickup truck in a CarMax parking lot. He noted that it wasn’t an ad, and that he was really having to sell his car to save money and start a “new life.” He said:

“I bought this for myself in 2017 as a Christmas gift for myself. I have loved this truck intensely and … on road trips and I took it for one last road trip to Carmax. This is because I’m selling my truck. I have put about 4 or 500 dollars worth of gas in it and I can’t afford it.”

Related: Jazz Jennings Shows Off 100-Pound Weight Loss!

After spending time in the Cayman Islands following his divorce from Elizabeth Chambers and after sexual assault and cannibalism allegations, he is finally back in Los Angeles and has been “for a couple of weeks.” This prompted him to make a change, he detailed:

“I got a new car, it’s tiny, it’s a hybrid, I’m probably going to put about ten bucks in gas in it a month.”

Despite already getting a new car, the 38-year-old was having reservations about selling. He said his kids Harper, 9, and Ford, 7, were “not happy about this,” telling the camera:

“They’re, like, ‘Dad all of our memories in the truck.’”

He added:

“So I haven’t told them yet. But I’ll tell them and they’ll be fine, kids are adaptable. I just keep telling myself that parking is going to be easier and gas is going to be cheaper.”

At the end of the day, it’s just a car! They’d probably much rather a father who was a little less stressed about gas money! But we get that it would be hard to give up his beloved truck. See his full explanation (below):

Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube & Armie Hammer/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 28, 2024 08:58am PDT

Share This