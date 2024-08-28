Armie Hammer Is Selling His Truck Because He ‘Can’t Afford’ Gas After Cannibalism Controversy!

Armie Hammer is selling his beloved truck — ’cause he’s too broke to pay for gas!

The disgraced actor took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share a video of him standing by his pickup truck in a CarMax parking lot. He noted that it wasn’t an ad, and that he was really having to sell his car to save money and start a “new life.” He said:

“I bought this for myself in 2017 as a Christmas gift for myself. I have loved this truck intensely and … on road trips and I took it for one last road trip to Carmax. This is because I’m selling my truck. I have put about 4 or 500 dollars worth of gas in it and I can’t afford it.”

After spending time in the Cayman Islands following his divorce from Elizabeth Chambers and after sexual assault and cannibalism allegations, he is finally back in Los Angeles and has been “for a couple of weeks.” This prompted him to make a change, he detailed:

“I got a new car, it’s tiny, it’s a hybrid, I’m probably going to put about ten bucks in gas in it a month.”

Despite already getting a new car, the 38-year-old was having reservations about selling. He said his kids Harper, 9, and Ford, 7, were “not happy about this,” telling the camera:

“They’re, like, ‘Dad all of our memories in the truck.’”

He added:

“So I haven’t told them yet. But I’ll tell them and they’ll be fine, kids are adaptable. I just keep telling myself that parking is going to be easier and gas is going to be cheaper.”

At the end of the day, it’s just a car! They’d probably much rather a father who was a little less stressed about gas money! But we get that it would be hard to give up his beloved truck. See his full explanation (below):

