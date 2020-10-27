Jennifer Aniston & Kanye West Are Feuding Now! See The First Blows!

Kanye West‘s head-scratching bid for the White House this year has left many folks upset, confused, and quite frankly annoyed — and that’s including Jennifer Aniston!

The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram over the weekend and asked her followers not to vote for the Yeezus artist during the 2020 presidential election, instead throwing her support behind the Democratic party’s nominee, Joe Biden and his Vice Presidential running mate, Kamala Harris.

(Thank heavens we didn’t have another unfortunate Donald Trump supporter on our hands!)

Alongside photos of the star dropping off her mail-in ballot, Jen’s political message reads:

“#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died.”

She continued by urging followers to consider who was going to be most affected by this year’s election outcome, specifically naming the LGBTQ+ community, Black people, the elderly with health conditions, and future generations who “will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting.”

Aniston added this isn’t about a single issue but equal human rights, love, and “decency” for all. And in her humble opinion, a billionaire rapper with no knowledge of history or politics doesn’t have much to add to that plan! She concluded her post with the jab:

“PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible “

We couldn’t agree more, especially since Yeezy has admitted he has no intentions of winning — and couldn’t even deny his campaign was merely a spoiler designed by Jared Kushner and GOP operatives.

but the father of four caught wind of those comments and declared…

Shots fired!

On Monday, Kim Kardashian West‘s husband reacted to the public plea made by the Friends star by throwing a HEAVY amount of shade right back at her! ICYMI, ‘Ye sat down for an extensive, headline-making interview on Joe Rogan‘s titular podcast and clearly feeling himself after that bizarre display of political prowess, he took Twitter and got to bragging!

Alongside a screenshot of the Vanity Fair article titled, ‘Jennifer Aniston Endorses Joe Biden, Tells Fans ‘It’s Not Funny to Vote for Kanye,’ he reportedly wrote:

“Wow that Rogan interview got em shook Let’s gooooooooo”

Twisting the knife deeper, he followed up:

“Friends wasn’t funny either.”

Both tweets were quickly deleted but not before fans were able to grab picture proof, which you can see (HERE).

Sheesh! That little spat got ugly quick. Ironically, Jennifer’s ex-husband Brad Pitt is a fan of Kanye’s Sunday Service church gatherings and has attended several of his events. Good thing they’re not still together because that would make for some very awkward dinner table talk.

And while some would agree with Kanye’s latter sentiment, it doesn’t do much to distract from the fact that he is not the next guy to lead our country out of the current dark times. Still, that hasn’t stopped him from reposting anyone who is writing in his name on their ballots. Sigh…

See (below):

WRITE IN KANYE WEST THERE IT IS pic.twitter.com/HiJPrUIY9e — ye (@kanyewest) October 24, 2020

