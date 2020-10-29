Brad Pitt & His Model GF Break Up As Angelina Jolie Custody Battle Gets More Vicious!

Looks like some more upheaval in Brad Pitt’s life — the actor has reportedly split from girlfriend Nicole Poturalski just as the custody battle between himself and Angelina Jolie is heating up.

Brad was first spotted with the 27-year-old model back in August, but they had apparently been seeing each other for 9 months before taking the relationship public.

Related: Adele Says She’s ‘Single’ Amid Relationship Reports! Why Is She Hiding?!

A source for Page Six confirmed the couple broke up “a while back” and are now “totally over.” They said:

“It was never all that serious as it was cracked up to be.”

So if it wasn’t all that serious, we guess Brad wasn’t the “better half” she was referring to in those past Instagram posts earlier this year? Maybe it was actually her husband, with whom she was supposedly in an open relationship. (That little detail definitely would have made it hard for anyone else to settle down with her, right?)

Considering the only time we saw them together publicly was on their way to the chateau the Oscar winner shares with Angie, is it possible he was just flaunting a fling with a younger woman to get under his ex’s skin? We can’t help but wonder…

In any case, the Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood star probably has enough on his plate with the ongoing custody battle. A recent shakeup over on Team Angelina raised eyebrows amidst court proceedings: one of her lawyers, Priya Sopori, filed a “Notice of Withdrawal of Attorney of Record” with LA Superior Court, leaving her with just one lawyer (Samantha Dejean) left on her side.

Related: Anna Wintour Dumped Her Partner Of 20 Years ‘Because She Gets Bored’?!

While it’s unclear whether the mother of six fired Sopori or if she resigned, a source told DailyMail.com it’s all about Angie’s unwillingness to agree to 50/50 shared custody Brad is requesting:

“Angelina has fought tooth and nail to get what she wants in this divorce, when it comes to her kids she won’t back down. She’s paying her legal team a fortune, so if she believes one of her lawyers needs to go she won’t hesitate to pull the trigger.”

This isn’t the first time her legal team has taken a hit — back in 2018, Laura Wasser, the divorce lawyer who inspired Laura Dern’s character in Marriage Story, quit her position representing the Maleficent actress. At the time, sources said Angelina was “too venomous” for Wasser, who tends to favor a more conciliatory and amicable process.

Is this what happened with Sopori, too?

Considering the fight is still ongoing, it doesn’t seem like Angie’s alleged “out for blood” style has let up over the years. It’ll be interesting to see how the case plays out — hopefully, it’ll be whatever’s best for the kids.

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Nicole Poturalski/Instagram]