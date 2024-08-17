These Were Matthew Perry's Devastating Final Words To His Assistant

Our hearts are breaking all over again for Matthew Perry…

The Friends alum died last October at his home in west Los Angeles, of course. He’d ingested a fatal dose of ketamine while in his hot tub on October 28, and was then found unconscious and face down in the water. And now, based on newly released documents that have come out amid all the arrests that have been made in the case involving his death, we know now what his final words were to his assistant Kenneth Iwamasa.

Per DailyMail.com, according to newly released court docs in the case against those who supplied ketamine to Perry, the last words he told his assistant before he was found dead in his home were:

“Shoot me up with a big one.”

On that fateful day, Perry asked Iwamasa to “prepare the jacuzzi,” according to the docs, before requesting that he get “shot up” with ketamine by the loyal assistant. Prosecutors say Perry received a first shot of ketamine at around 8:30 a.m on the day he died, and then another one at about 12:45 p.m. that afternoon.

The docs also revealed that Perry was found unconscious at his El Lay home TWICE in incidents before that fateful day in October when he died. Jeez…

What a horrible situation all around. And to think that those were Perry’s last known words… that’s truly heartbreaking on a whole new level.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

