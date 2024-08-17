Matthew Perry Met His 'Ketamine Queen' Drug Dealer In Rehab -- Here's Why That Is SO Troubling!

Matthew Perry was in rehab when he met the woman who would allegedly come to play a big role in the tragic and chaotic last few months of his life.

Of course, we’ve been covering the tale of the so-called “Ketamine Queen,” whose real name is Jasveen Sangha. She has been accused, along with several other people, of funneling ketamine to the Friends alum in the months leading up to his death last year. She’s also been accused of dealing drugs in a massive and unsettling second investigation that is unrelated to Perry. And now, we are learning more about how she came into contact with the sitcom star in the first place.

Related: Matthew Perry’s Ketamine Problem Was So Bad! He Was Even About To Start Dealing It!

On Friday night, TMZ‘s Harvey Levin appeared alongside Dr. Drew Pinsky on CUOMO on NewsNation. During that interview, Levin indicated that his outlet’s sources have determined that Sangha and Perry were in the same Los Angeles-area rehab facility at the same time not long before Perry’s death. During that stay, they met and connected — and then, Levin claims, Sangha and her network began to supply Perry with ketamine and reap the profits of those sales.

The issue is much bigger than just Perry and Sangha, too. Levin was adamant during Friday’s interview that there is unfortunately a network of doctors and dealers accessing and distributing drugs to rich clients for profit. Inevitably and tragically, some of those cases spiral into addiction — and then, as with Perry, their addictions end in death. Levin said:

“This is not just about Matthew Perry. There is a network of doctors and others who are funneling drugs to people with means. A lot of these people meet in rehab!”

The TMZ boss continued during his chat with Pinsky and show host Chris Cuomo:

“This is a serious problem that tragically happened to Matthew Perry, but goes way beyond him.”

Unsettling…

As for Pinsky, he hypothesized that the two defendants in the Perry case who have not pled guilty or agreed to a plea deal already may concoct a defense that Perry’s death was unintentional and negligent, rather than directly motivated or induced. Dr. Drew explained:

“Somebody may use this [as] a defense in court, which is awful, because it doesn’t make it any less outrageous that he was given extraordinary amounts of clearly dangerous drugs. This was a customer. They didn’t want him to die.”

You can watch the full interview (below):

Wow. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em (below)…

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN]