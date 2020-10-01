Selena Gomez Praises Former Friend Demi Lovato Following Max Ehrich Split: ‘It Makes Me So Happy’

Demi Lovato is moving on with her life… and getting a ton of support from other A-listers!

In fact, the Sonny With A Chance alum is specifically feeling a lot of love from one very special, high-profile person, her former BFF Selena Gomez!

The 28-year-old Rare singer name-dropped Lovato as one of her favorite songwriters out right now in a new video for Google that hit the internet on Wednesday. In the clip, Gomez is asked about the pop music landscape around her, and she notes how many powerful, soulful female singers are on the top of their game — Demi included!

Gomez offered:

“I think we have some of the best lyricists in the game right now. Dua [Lipa] and Ariana [Grande], Taylor [Swift], Demi — these artists are just lifting up the game with their lyrics. It makes me so happy.”

Awww! Ch-ch-check out the moment (below)!

The name drop makes sense, after all, considering how the New Mexico-born Lovato just released a new song, Still Have Me, on Tuesday. Noting how “music is always there for me” in a tweet teasing the song earlier this week, the freshly single star let it all hang out on the mic with her post-breakup riff, perfectly proving Selena’s point (above) about how much girl power there is in the music industry.

Business talk aside, too, it warms our hearts to see powerful women lift each other up in the world! We need more of that, ASAP!!!

Of course, the 28-year-old Lovato is coming off a bad (and increasingly bizarre…) split from Ehrich, 29.

Though the now-former pair hit it off quickly and completely while under quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, things quickly devolved in recent weeks, and before he knew it, the Young and the Restless star’s time in the pop music media spotlight was all but over. Yes, you can be sure it’s super ironic that we’re here talking about Selena and Demi considering the Rare Beauty founder was reportedly the one Ehrich previously thirsted over so memorably! Womp, womp!

The breakup got particularly strange there for a while, too, with Ehrich continuously over-sharing on social media as the fallout from the split took hold in the tabloids and across fandoms on social media. But now, it appears everyone is ready to move on with their lives… or so we hope.

Anyways, we’ll just stay over here loving Selena’s sweet comments about Demi (and Taylor, Ariana, and Dua Lipa…).

We need more of this in our lives! Just saying!!!

