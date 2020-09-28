Max Ehrich Says He & Demi Lovato ‘Haven’t Even Officially Ended Anything’, Claims She Sent Someone To Break Into His Rental, & MORE!

At this point, Donald Trump might as well hire Max Ehrich to head up some sort of new campaign disinformation or fake news team because we don’t know what the heck to believe any more!!

The 29-year-old actor is doubling (tripling?) down, once again addressing his apparent split from pop princess Demi Lovato. In doing so, though, Ehrich isn’t blaming the tabloids this time, or anything like that; now he’s saying they haven’t even actually talked to each other about splitting up yet, and he still loves her “unconditionally.” Huh??

On Sunday night, the on-camera performer took to his Instagram Stories and posted a series of messages attempting to address the public speculation and reaction to his well-reported relationship with former fiancée Lovato being over. Only instead of telling his side of the story, Ehrich opted to “literally” go the other way, with a flat-out denial that the two have even had their “official” breakup conversation yet.

As you can see (below), Lovato’s ex (?) painstakingly made his case with a series of several messages on the social media platform before deleting them entirely. He also appeared to make himself some kind of martyr at points, like his note about being “a human being who has to go to work tomorrow AM where there are families with kids relying on me.”

Uhhh… OK?

More to the point re: Lovato, though, we’ve got a couple of things to say. For one, it’s at least interesting — and at most, wildly ironic — that he’d reference pop queen Ariana Grande (above, left) and her public, high-profile 2018 split from Pete Davidson with his “Thank you, next” comment, especially considering Ehrich’s apparently thirsty history in the pop star realm.

Past that, it’d certainly be news if the actor’s comments about the OK Not To Be OK singer are true, and the two really haven’t had the breakup conversation yet. We’ve reported multiple times about Demi’s side of the split, though, and things appear to be pretty conclusive in her camp. Sooo, what gives?!

The Young and the Restless alum went on from there, adding this message that appeared to address the New Mexico-born songstress directly:

Hmmm… Things got even more bizarre from there, too!

The actor’s next set of uploads went on to, uhhhh, praise Lovato’s vocal talents and music career choices. No, seriously; at one point he claimed he’d “loved and respected” the singer since he was 15 and added that his former fiancée is “THEE best vocalist alive.”

Take it all in:

That’s a nice sentiment and all, but what does it have to do with anything? Not gonna lie, it sort of makes him look like the super-thirsty clout chaser and star-stalker previous reports had alleged him to be, ya know?!?!?! Just saying!!!

And the drama goes on… and on… and on…

Y’all thought we were done there? Oh, heavens no!! In other IG Stories messages throughout the day on Sunday, Ehrich accused Lovato of sending people to break into his house:

He also said this, directed at Demi, seemingly calling her a hypocrite:

He also said he doesn’t want any attention to focus on his art…

As far as others not focusing on bigger and more important things in the world, Max shared:

And he’d like to be left alone:

That last one there with the screenshot of a text message would appear to directly contradict Ehrich’s own previous claim (above) that the two of them hadn’t specifically talked about breaking up…

But hey, what do we know?! We’re just here to take it all in! LOLz!!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Where do we even start with this one?? It’s just too much!! Sound OFF with your take on the whole thing down in the comments (below)…

