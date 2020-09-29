Demi Lovato Is ‘Completely Embarrassed’ By Max Ehrich — As The Actor Claims He’s Still Being Harassed & Telling ‘The Truth’!

Even after a breakup, your ex-partner kind of represents you in some small way, ya know?! And when your ex does some wacky s**t on social media, it can be cringy AF… seriously, just ask Becca Kufrin.

Demi Lovato is feeling exactly that right now, too, as she navigates post-breakup life away from former fiancé Max Ehrich. The pop princess herself has thus far opted to lay low and avoid a big public pronouncement about their split but, uhhh, that hasn’t exactly been her former man’s game plan on the opposing side.

As you’ll recall from our earlier reporting, 29-year-old Ehrich has produced quite the prodigious Instagram profile in the last few days, using the social media site as a battering ram to get out all of his frustrations. From claiming he first heard about the breakup in a tabloid, to walking that back entirely and saying the ex-couple never had the breakup talk, to accusing Demi’s fans of breaking into his house (?!), it’s been a s**t show over on the guy’s IG Stories.

Case in point: early Tuesday morning, where the Young and the Restless alum was back at it on the Facebook-owned social network posting these two missives for the whole world to see:

Here we go again, right?

It’s unclear exactly who he’s referring to with the “harassing” accusation (Demi’s fans, again?) but regardless it’s just another installment in the now-endless post-split fallout.

And for the OK Not To Be OK singer, all this public drama has not been OK.

A source close to the New Mexico-born performer spoke to E! News about the Southern Gospel actor’s off-target behavior post-breakup. The insider didn’t exactly hold back — but seriously, this is what we’re ALL feeling right now (below):

“Demi wants no contact with Max at this point. She is completely embarrassed at the way he’s been acting and putting their relationship on blast via social media. She wants nothing to do with him.”

Seriously understandable! And even more cringe-worthy considering how he reportedly is “in denial” about the engagement actually being over at this point. Sigh…

Now, it’s one thing to raise an eyebrow at some weird IG Stories, but there is a serious undertone here, and Lovato is reportedly worried things could go further. The insider noted Max’s “erratic behavior” has been “worrying” for the pop star. Worse yet, she’s treading carefully right now because she “does not want the situation to escalate.” Ugh!

Ultimately, Demi’s going through it, as the confidant summed up:

“Demi is completely done and doesn’t want to see him again at this point. She can’t believe she fell into his trap and is really upset over it. She’s been spending a lot of time with her family and friends to help heal from this and they are all keeping her occupied and rallying around her.”

But this too shall pass! Eventually!

Let’s just hope she continues to get the support and love from friends and family members as this breakup runs its course in the public eye. Seriously, what a week it’s been…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? How would YOU feel if your ex was behaving in the way Max is now?! Where do U stand on Demi’s decision to keep quiet and keep things moving?? Sound OFF with your take about everything here down in the comments (below)…

