Selling Sunset Drama Continues IRL As Christine Quinn SLAMS 'Obsessed' Chrishell Stause On Red Carpet!

The cast of Selling Sunset took to the red carpet on Tuesday night for the People’s Choice Awards and their feud was as public as ever!

If you’ve binged the latest season of the Netflix series, you know Christine Quinn has found herself ostracized by almost all her friends and co-workers for past actions like supposedly lying and manipulating others to get what she wants. It was just about the only thing people could talk about during season 4 — and nothing seems to have changed off-screen since filming wrapped.

For starters, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, and Emma Hernan all arrived at the awards show together, posing for pics like one big happy family. Meanwhile, Heather Rae Young and her hubby Tarek El Moussa coupled up on the carpet. But Christine was notably solo, seemingly arriving later than the bunch and posing for photos alone.

That didn’t seem to stop her from stealing the show though! In a SHADY AF interview with Laverne Cox for E!, the ever-controversial star slammed her co-stars for being “obsessed” with her — and even responded to a joke about her carrying the new season of Selling Sunset, teasing:

“Honestly, it was Mariah Carey Obsessed. If you have a good chiropractor recommendation, please let me know ’cause it was exhausting, even for me.”

Then, when asked if she likes being pegged as the villain, Quinn referenced a meme from TikTok, saying:

“Do I think I’m the drama? No, I don’t think I’m the drama… maybe I’m the drama.”

LOLz!! That really is the perfect quote for her! The real estate agent then added:

“Yeah, I live for it. I love being the villain and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Well, one of her co-stars is working very hard to make it stop! Ahead of the PCAs, Chrishell opened up to Vulture about the feud between her and Christine. When the interviewer admitted it was challenging to figure out exactly what happened between the colleagues based on the editing of the series, Justin Hartley’s ex-wife explained:

“Unfortunately, with our show, when things happen in the press sometimes, they don’t want to break the fourth wall and we can’t say things clearly. I felt that way when I watched as well.”

So what happened between the former friends??!

“She tried to plant a false story when I was going through my divorce and I had to have both sides confirm that it wasn’t true and then threaten legal action. This was right after my mom died. It was a lot on my plate and kicking someone while they’re down and trying to spread a rumor that I was hooking up with someone. Both parties knew that is not what happened.”

Unfortunately, it sounds like threatening legal action wasn’t even enough! The 40-year-old claimed she’s spent “thousands of dollars in legal fees” against Quinn, who she accused of continuing to meddle in her private life, including following news that the All My Children alum is dating boss Jason Oppenheim, which they went public with in July.

“To try and even put that out there at a time where everybody was wondering what happened and I lost my mom — to me that’s so below the belt. And this isn’t the first time I dealt with something on this level. She did it again recently, trying to say that me and Jason were happening before, and it’s just not true.”

Yeah, leaking info while someone is mourning their mother is definitely a s**tty thing to do.

The TV personality continued to complain about the false rumors, sharing:

“You can understand how that really could take someone down and ruin them when everyone on the internet is trying to figure out what happened. She takes it as an opportunity to fill in some blanks that were blatantly untrue. It was many steps too far for me.”

But will The Oppenheim Group ever get over this messy situation? The Kentucky native seems doubtful, noting:

“I think some accountability would go a long way with the group. I don’t think it looks good that a bunch of people are at their wit’s end and then it’s one person over here.”

Seeing as the new momma has made little effort to reconcile things with the real estate ladies, Stause seemed content to let the feud fester, adding:

“But it’s also the bed that you made. If you came to people and said, Listen, I did that. I was in a bad place and I messed up, I think that would go a long way. But there’s been none of that, and then continued behavior. I get it, the viewers want us to get along and they want this to go away and I couldn’t possibly feel more of the same way, but when you get into the minutiae of what has really happened behind the scenes, it’s a tough bridge to rebuild.”

Judging by how happy Christine feels about her villain edit, we don’t see things changing anytime soon! Ch-ch-check out her candid interview (below)!

[Image via E! Red Carpet & Award Shows/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]