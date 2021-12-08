Nick Cannon Praises Alyssa Scott As 'The Strongest Woman I’ve Ever Seen' Following Death Of Their Infant Son

Nick Cannon has nothing but praise for the mourning mother of his child.

As we previously reported, the comedian announced on Tuesday that his youngest son, Zen Scott Cannon, had passed away. Zen was the youngest of Nick’s seven children, and the only child he shared with model Alyssa Scott. The baby was just five months old when he passed away over the weekend due to a malignant brain tumor.

Related: Corbin Bleu Supported HSM Co-Star Monique Coleman After Miscarriage

The 41-year-old shared the news on his show Nick Cannon on Tuesday, dedicating the episode to his late son and calling it a “celebration of life” for Zen. He also paid respect to the baby’s momma, saying:

“Zen’s mom, Alyssa, was just the strongest woman I’ve ever seen. Never had an argument, never was angry. Was emotional when she needed to be, but always the best mom, and continues to be the best mom.”

Alyssa herself has not directly addressed her son’s passing, but she did share some beautiful images and videos of Zen on her Instagram Story following Nick’s announcement.

During that emotional monologue, the television personality explained that Zen had “a condition called hydrocephalus that was pretty much a malignant, invasive midline brain tumor, brain cancer.” He was diagnosed at two months old, after which he had surgery and a shunt to drain excess fluid from his brain. The Masked Singer host reflected:

“We were faithful and hopeful for that time. We carried on, he was still just playing with his brothers and sisters, I embraced every moment.”

Unfortunately, the condition worsened around Thanksgiving as the “tumor began to grow a lot faster.” The actor dedicated time to spend with their child in his final days, and shared with his audience the story of holding Zen in his arms for the last time. He shared:

“He was the most loving. We called him Z Chilling. He was always smiling. He had the most beautiful spirit.”

The Nickelodeon alum also told his audience that he returned to the set “to show that I can fight through this, I’m feeling it, I’m vulnerable, I’m open.” He stated:

“You can’t heal until you feel.”

Related: Jessie J Reveals Devastating Pregnancy Loss: ‘The Sadness Is Overwhelming’

He added:

“I know so many people have experienced the type of pain and grief that I’m experiencing right now. You never know what somebody is going through. Hug your people, hug your family, kiss somebody, tell them you love them.”

We can’t imagine how devastating this experience has been for these parents. We’re glad they have each other’s support right now. Wishing them both the best and keeping them in our thoughts during this difficult time.

[Image via Nick Cannon/YouTube & Alyssa Scott/Instagram]