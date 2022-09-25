Medium Tyler Henry Warned Khloé Kardashian To 'Stay Away' From Guy With An ‘M Name' Years Ago -- Was He Talking About Michele Morrone?!

Bad news for anyone shipping Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone right now!

ICYMI, the 38-year-old reality star was seen cozying up to the 365 days hunk while hanging out backstage at sister Kim Kardashian’s “Ciao Kim” fashion show with Dolce & Gabbana on Saturday. Michele ended up posting a snapshot with KoKo on Instagram, which featured the momma of two pressing her body up close to the Italian actor. In the picture, he also wrapped his arm around her and appeared to have been whispering in her ear. And trust us when we say their chemistry was off the charts, y’all! Ch-ch-check out the image (below):

Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morroneat at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan. pic.twitter.com/w5b3h3C1ag — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 24, 2022

Related: Tristan Left Party With OnlyFans Model Hours Before Khloé Debut Son On TV!

The photo immediately sent fans into a frenzy, with many supporting The Kardashians star to become involved with Michele. But it turns out a romance between the pair might not be written in the stars! A TikTok user posted a video on Saturday, recalling how in 2017, medium Tyler Henry predicted something going down between the Good American founder and someone whose name begins with the letter M. However, he WARNED Khloé to stay away from him! What?! The social media user said in the resurfaced video:

“Do you remember when Khloe got a reading from Tyler Henry? And he was like, ‘You need to stay away from your future boyfriend, whose name starts with an ‘M’”

The video then cuts to a clip of Tyler saying:

“Whoa! Ok. This is interesting. There is a man with an M name that I don’t care for and it’s not a traditional name, like Michael. There is going to be a man with an odd M name, so it’s like Marco or Marcos. This person is going to be romantically interested, and let’s just say ‘no.’ So, sorry Marcos or whoever you are, whoever this is just remember that’s a big red X.”

Whoa! Was Tyler talking about Michele here?! It seems like a strong possibility… You can ch-ch-check out the viral video (below):

While many fans were super excited for Khloé to potentially move on with Michele, they are not too sure it would be a good idea now following this resurfaced video! See the reactions from the comments section below:

“one thing about miss klo she’s gonna see those red flags as pink ones.” “Y’all she don’t gotta be serious with him just let her have her 365 experience” “Oh no !! Not another possible heartbreak” “Michael… MICHELE… Marco… How he so accurate?” “People keep ignoring the advice Tyler gives them and it ends up really bad.” “girl run” “Omggggggg I thought they were gonna be cute together”

Khloé definitely does not need any more heartbreak after Tristan Thompson! But isn’t crazy that Tyler potentially predicted this budding romance between Michele and her!? Considering the psychic also foresaw her ex-boyfriend’s tryst with Jordyn Woods during this same session, we probably should not be surprised. Khlo might want to think twice before starting something up with the 31-year-old now, though!

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe Khloé should still get with Michele? Let us know your reactions in the comments below!

[Image via IPA/WENN,E! Entertainment/YouTube, Hulu/YouTube]