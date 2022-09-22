Tristan Thompson Caught Leaving Party With OnlyFans Model HOURS Before Khloé Kardashian Debuted Son On TV!

We really shouldn’t expect more of Tristan Thompson at this point…

Just hours before The Kardashians Season 2 premiere dropped, which broke down the athlete’s paternity scandal and surrogacy drama with Khloé Kardashian, the Chicago Bulls player was spotted out on the town with a new lady attached to his hip!

According to Page Six on Thursday, the 31-year-old was caught leaving a concert after-party for Jack Harlow at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood on Wednesday night with OnlyFans star Juanita JCV. Interestingly, the duo did not arrive together, but they were seen leaving the event in the same vehicle.

Related: Khloé Kardashian Speaks About Her Infant Son For The First Time!

A photo obtained of the pair shows Juanita in the back of the NBA player’s Maybach SUV. Ch-ch-check it out HERE! You can also get a look at Tristan’s new lady (below)!

Wowza.

Aside from her 2 million Instagram followers, Juanita is best known for her X-rated scenes with rapper Tyga (who once dated Kylie Jenner) on his OnlyFans account!

This latest sighting comes just two months after Tristan was called out for holding a mystery woman’s hand while vacationing in Greece earlier this summer. Things were still pretty heated for him online seeing as he jetted off on vacay just after revealing he and the reality star were expecting another child — following his already complicated paternity suit!

At the time, though, KoKo wasn’t offended by the athlete’s love life seeing as she was officially DONE with him following his messy infidelity. In fact, she liked an Instagram post seemingly putting haters in their place. The post read:

“To everyone that’s freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloé and Tristan are both single and according to the statement from Khloé’s rep, they haven’t spoken since December besides co-parenting. I don’t know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he’s a good dad to his baby.”

Still, we can’t help but shake our heads at the fact Tristan is out partying once again amid breaking news for his family! Could he have worse timing?!

Related: Kanye Apologizes To Kim For ‘Any Stress That I Have Caused’!

As mentioned, in a new episode of The Kardashians out on Thursday, the Good American founder got candid about her surrogacy experience amid the drama with her baby daddy. Among many things, she revealed the baller “encouraged” her to go forward with the embryo transfer “by a certain date” when he already knew he’d knocked up another girl! WTF. Very soon after, news broke that Tristan had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while in a relationship with the star.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum rose above the drama to let her ex visit the hospital after their baby boy’s birth in late July, and she is committed to co-parenting their boy and firstborn True Thompson, 4, together. The tiny tot also made his TV debut during the dramatic episode — look!

Cute!!

Now the boys are battling it out for today’s top headline. LOLz! Hopefully, Khloé’s tuning out Tristan’s love life drama these days! Thoughts?!

[Image via Tristan Thompson/Khloé Kardashian/Juanita JCV/Instagram]