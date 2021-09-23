Megan Fox & Kourtney Kardashian Accused Of Ripping Off Sexy Photo Shoot Pics -- By Kim's Former Friend!

Uh, oh!

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian are being CALLED OUT for allegedly stealing their sexy SKIMS photo shoot poses from two Black models!

The controversy hit the internet shortly after the gal pals posed for some seriously NSFW photos released on Tuesday. Posing in black and white undergarments, one especially racy snapshot features the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum feeding Machine Gun Kelly’s girlfriend a cherry — but that picture is looking very similar to a shoot Basketball Wives’ Draya Michele did with model Tanaya Henry!

Shockingly, the claims were made by Kim Kardashian’s former bestie Kristen Noel Crawley on Instagram. She posted a series of pictures that she claims the SKIMS campaign just ripped off, writing:

“Black women are always the blueprint, and don’t you forget it.”

The Basketball Wives LA alum promptly re-shared Crawley’s post to her own story, endorsing the claim to her 8.5 million followers. You can see the images captured from her IG Story (below)!

Oop! Draya Michele with a repost saying Black women are the blueprint after Megan Fox & Kourtney Kardashian did a similar pose as she & model Tanaya Henry in a recent Skims campaign ???? pic.twitter.com/VMBxaOIf0w — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) September 22, 2021

Now, compare that to the jaw-dropping pics from Kourtney:

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian for Skims pic.twitter.com/rs8qx8WHo1 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 22, 2021

Yikes… It’s pretty startling how similar those cherry pics are. We can’t help but wonder whose idea it was! So far, Kourt, Kim, and Megan haven’t voiced an opinion on the accusations…

These allegations seem to prove the rumored rift between Kim and Kristen is all too real. Last year, they made headlines when the KNC Beauty founder noticeably unfollowed Kimmy Kakes on social media, seemingly out of nowhere. She also happens to be the wife of fashion designer Don C who has had a close relationship with Kanye West, so perhaps that had something to do with their falling out? It was never clear what happened between the besties — but it’s certainly clear now they’re not friendly anymore. Nothing like putting your ex-friend on blast to prove the relationship’s dunzo!

As for Megan and Kourtney, this isn’t the first time one of their photos has caused a stir! While they haven’t faced serious accusations like this before, they’ve certainly stunned the internet by getting up-close-and-personal with their friends AND beaus! At the MTV VMAs, they get got frisky in the bathroom while cozying up to MGK and Travis Barker. The pics were HAWT. And the wild antics have only just continued — even despite hate!

Reactions on this latest controversy, Perezcious readers? Do you think the SKIMS campaign ripped off the other photos? And if so, how should they remedy the sticky situation? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

