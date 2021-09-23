Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals She's 'Not Ready' To Address Beloved Friend Willie Garson's Death

Sarah Jessica Parker misses her friend — and our heart breaks to see her grapple with grieving publicly and privately.

The Sex and the City star is reeling after co-star and longtime off-screen pal Willie Garson‘s death. Garson, who was just 57 years old, died on Tuesday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

And now, as other SATC co-stars pay tribute to the talented actor and kind man, SJP is admitting that she’s not yet ready to grieve for her beloved friend.

Related: Willie Garson Knew — His Final Tweet Was A Message To Us All

On Tuesday evening, longtime SATC co-star Chris Noth posted an old photo of Sarah and Willie walking arm in arm and smiling from ear to ear. He simply captioned it “Willie” with a heart emoji and a broken heart emoji — encapsulating the heartbreak everybody was feeling about his co-star’s untimely passing.

In response, SJP popped up in the comments section writing (below):

“Thank you dearest Chris. I’m not ready yet. Xxx.”

So sad.

Parker’s mourning isn’t some celeb-style pandering, either — Carrie and Stanford went way back with each other off screen, too.

Perezcious readers may recall an interview Garson gave back in July, when a reporter asked him about SATC‘s HBO Max spinoff And Just Like That... In that convo with Us Weekly, he explained how even beyond six seasons of TV and two movies, he and SJP were as close as can be when the cameras weren’t rolling:

“As you probably know, Sarah Jessica and I were friends for 10 years before the show. And we’re still the closest of friends. We talk almost every day.”

Just awful, for SJP to lose her beloved friend so quickly after years together.

Heartbreakingly, in that same July convo, Garson recalled one of his favorite memorable moments from filming the mega-hit TV show when he, SJP, and co-star Cynthia Nixon were able to connect off camera:

“One of my favorite memories of the show was, I don’t even know what episode it was, but we were in the Hamptons. It might’ve been the wedding episode. [I remember] we we’re hanging out at the house and it was me, Marcus (actor Sean Palmer), the boyfriend at the time, Sarah Jessica, Cynthia, and little Brady. And we were on the lawn laughing and playing with the baby. And it was just great. And I remember that day forever.”

Our hearts…

SATC co-star Kristin Davis also expressed her love for Garson, revealing that they’d actually met prior to the hit NYC-based show, too. Explaining how Willie was “beloved by our entire community,” the 56-year-old actress shared her memories of the late star:

So many good things to say about somebody who obviously was such a good person on set, and more importantly, behind the scenes.

Our hearts go out to Garson’s son, and the rest of his family, friends, and loved ones during this terrible time.

R.I.P…

[Image via MEGA/WENN]