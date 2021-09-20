Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Can't Stop Making Out Even Surrounded By Monsters At Knott's Scary Farm!

Can’t trick these lovebirds! They’re all PDA treats!

While there was much to be scared about at SoCal’s Knott’s Berry Farm, AKA Knott’s Scary Farm during the fall holiday season, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seemed to be having the time of their life while on a fun date night over the weekend!

Kourt showed off her Halloween-themed evening on her Instagram Stories, flaunting a steamy make-out session she and the Blink-182 drummer shared while surrounded by creepy AF monsters!

The 42-year-old also added some HIGHlarious pics of the couple, who have been dating for nine months now, riding the “Halloween Hootenanny”-themed Timber Mountain Log Ride, which snaps a photo amid a terrifying 42-foot drop. Ch-ch-check out the haunted happenings (below)!

Such natural daredevils. LOLz!

As you can tell in the last pic, the parents were joined by Barker’s son Landon, 17, and a friend. So it was a true family affair! Earlier this month, the festive pair also swung by Universal Studios‘ Halloween Horror Nights with their kids for an old-fashioned scare… But judging by photos shared by his 15-year-old daughter Alabama Barker at the time, they weren’t paying as much attention to the attractions as to their attraction.

No surprise there! The A-lister’s have quickly earned a reputation for always locking lips in public. Just last week, the PDA-loving couple made their red carpet debut together at the 2021 MTV VMAs. Travis was in attendance to perform alongside Machine Gun Kelly and took Kourt as his plus one. Then they hit up the town afterward for an iconic double date with the rapper’s lady Megan Fox! Not before getting very frisky in the bathroom though (as seen below)!!

Don’t worry, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian alum reassured fans that she gets up to as much fun with her beau doing everyday, mundane activities as she does while jetting across the world. On Thursday, she shared a funny “Instagram vs. Reality” post, capturing the duo dressed up for a night out alongside a selfie lying in bed with face masks on. Just the kind of thing that makes us think these two might really have what it takes to stick together for the long haul.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

