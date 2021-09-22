Kourtney Kardashian & Megan Fox Get Topless Together For SKIMS!

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian may currently be the better halves of two of the hottest power couples in Hollywood, but together, they make the hottest couple of all!

Case in point: the ladies posed for Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS line, and the results may just break the internet. The gal pals posed in matching black cotton undergarments for some seriously sexy shots, including some cozy pics with their arms wrapped around each other — and one particularly suggestive snap of Kourt feeding Megan a cherry!

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian for Skims pic.twitter.com/rs8qx8WHo1 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 22, 2021

The Jennifer’s Body star shared a pair of borderline NSFW photos of the pair topless to her Instagram with the caption:

“Kourt, forever isn’t long enough Welcome to our SKIMS Cotton Shoot — an immersive experience.”

Kourt also shared some of the pics to her page, including one of the women embracing with an apple between their mouths like a kiss. Travis Barker’s bae seemed to like the pic so much, she even made it her home screen background on her phone, according to her IG Story!

They both gave mastermind Kim K a shoutout in an accompanying press release. Megan gushed:

“I love that SKIMS really understands what women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and empowered. I loved being in this campaign with Kourtney, we had so much fun shooting together.”

The Poosh founder agreed:

“I had so much fun shooting with Megan for the campaign. SKIMS really is my favorite for my undies, bras and basics — I think I would say that even if Kim weren’t my sister!”

PHEW! We wonder what Travis and Machine Gun Kelly think about this stunning shoot. After all, we have their friendship to thank for bringing these two lovely ladies together. These double dates really are the gift that keeps on giving!

