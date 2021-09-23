Britney Spears Doesn't Want Dad Jamie Meddling With Her Prenup -- Check Out The SCORCHING Court Docs!

Britney Spears wants her father far, far away from her prenup!

According to new court docs, the superstar’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, requested that the court remove Jamie Spears as conservator immediately, and included a laundry list of reasons as to why they should do so — one of those reasons being the impending prenuptial agreement with fiancé Sam Asghari.

In the docs, Rosengart noted he’s obtaining a family law attorney to help craft the prenup, which would typically require communication with the conservator of an estate (who is currently Jamie). However, seeing as Brit’s relationship with her poppa is “broken,” the lawyer claimed Jamie’s continued involvement would only “impede the ability to negotiate and consummate a contract that all can agree is in Ms. Spears’s best interests.”

Aside from the prenup negotiations, Rosengart reiterated several reasons why the 69-year-old must be given the boot no later than the next hearing on September 29, noting Jamie’s poor financial history, which included a bankruptcy, and how Britney’s mother Lynne Spears and temporary conservator, Jodi Montgomery, agree that Jamie needs to GTFO. The lawyer also agreed the termination of the conservatorship should adhere to the Toxic singer’s wishes to not have a mental or psychological evaluation — as is permitted under the Probate Code.

New York Times writer Liz Day went into more detail on Twitter about the shadier parts of the latest legal filings. The new docs reportedly state that Jamie’s sudden change of heart about terminating the conservatorship is only because he’s trying to rehabilitate his reputation, avoid being suspended at the next hearing, and impede a full investigation into his conduct for the past 13 years of the legal arrangement.

Moreover, the docs allegedly stated that Jamie’s initial “willing to step down” filing in August was merely an attempt to avoid responding to extensive discovery as well as a sworn deposition.

Rosengart went on to claim that Jamie has mismanaged Britney’s money, calling out the $2,000 monthly salary he allegedly paid himself for “apparently unused ‘office’ space,” alleging that he failed to obtain a contract from the former business manager Tri Star (run by Lou Taylor). He even alluded to potential “self-dealing.”

Wow, Britney got herself a bulldog! (And we mean that in the nicest, most awestruck, and legally inconsequential way possible!)

The docs requested a future hearing for the accounting and financial issues currently being disputed. Brit’s attorney said in a statement:

“My client looks forward to the prompt termination of the conservatorship and to her freedom. Our investigation into the financial and other abusive conduct at issue is ongoing.”

Wow! Looks like it’s finally curtains for poppa Spears, huh?

