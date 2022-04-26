Inside Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly's Emo AF Blood Drinking 'Ritual'

Um, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly take drinking each other’s blood WAY more seriously than we ever imagined!!

In her new cover story for Glamour UK, the Jennifer’s Body star opened up about her romance with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly — and yes, that included a lot of chatter on the couple’s fascination with blood. Realizing that fans have gotten the wrong impression about what the pair do behind closed doors, the 35-year-old attempted to clarify the blood situation, saying:

“So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood.”

While they aren’t anything like GOT, the pair definitely indulge in the red substance a lot more than expected!

Getting to the details, Megan added:

“It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

Hmm. Ritual purposes? What exactly does that mean?

Of course, we know Fox and MGK sealed their proposal by taking a swig of the other’s blood, so is that the only kind of ritual the actress is talking about? Or are they hosting some other kind of ceremony? And how often?? We have so many questions!

Hoping not to hype up the blood thing too much, the mom of three insisted that the consumption is “controlled.” Yet it also sounds emo AF!! She described:

“It is controlled where it’s like, ‘Let’s shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.’ He’s much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he’s willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, ‘Take my soul.’”

Uhh, now that sounds a little Game Of Thrones-y!

When asked if her husband-to-be has ever actually sliced open his chest, the celeb teased:

“It doesn’t not happen. Let me tell you. Maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened many times.”

Whoa!! We knew they were into this kinda thing, but we didn’t know how much they loved it!

The Transformers alum and rapper, born Colson Baker, confessed to drinking each other’s blood following their engagement in January. Before then, they also wore vials of the liquid (lower inset above), just like now-exes Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton were once famous for doing. Who knew so many celebs have such vampire-esque fetishes!

All that said, absolutely nothing was spooky about Megan’s cover photo! Take a look at her photoshoot (below)!

Thoughts?! Can you believe they seriously drink each other’s blood?!

