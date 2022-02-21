Secretly Married?! Megan Fox Announced As Machine Gun Kelly's 'Wife' At Game!

Is THIS the way we find out Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly tied the knot?

You essentially have to be living under a rock to have missed the rocker couple’s whirlwind romance. They’ve been publicly gushing about each other and their soulmate connection for more than a year now. And they recently got engaged in romantic (and dramatic) fashion. Nothing about their relationship has ever flown under the radar — so could it be possible that they quietly got married in secret?

We only ask because at this weekend’s NBA All-Star Game, an announcer made a very telling slip. When the couple appeared on the jumbotron, they said:

“Please welcome Machine Gun Kelly and his wife, actress Megan Fox.”

We mean, WTF??? Did they really get married without us knowing?!

In the clip — which can be found on SportsCenter’s Instagram (below) — the actress reacted with a laugh, leaning in to her man to whisper something in her ear. We’re no lip readers, but it looked like she started to say, “I’m not…” before covering her lips with her hand.

Here’s how the commenters interpreted the moment:

“she said i’m not your wife ” “They said wife and she started laughing” “She’s like ‘woah we’re only engaged’ “

Yeah… we’re inclined to agree with the fans on this one. If only because keeping their nuptials under wraps would be really out of character for this couple. We mean, this is how the 35-year-old announced her engagement:

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes …and then we drank each other’s blood.”

Would the woman who freely revealed that she had drunk her fiancé’s blood be so secretive about her wedding? We think not. And if they had gotten married on the low, having it announced randomly at an NBA event doesn’t seem like their style.

That said, these “twin flames” were reportedly pretty eager to make their relationship legal. Megan’s divorce was just recently finalized, something she had been waiting impatiently for so she could take the next step with Colson Baker. It wouldn’t be that shocking to us if they just couldn’t wait to get hitched. And why would the NBA announcer have made such an odd slip-up???

What do U think, Perezcious readers — was this an official announcement, or just an innocent mistake? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

