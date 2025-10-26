Megan Fox & MGK’s Baby Girl Has ‘Brought Them Closer Together’ Amid Reconciliation

Megan Fox and MGK are taking things slow.

As we’ve been following, the Jennifer’s Body star and the Emo Girl singer have been “trying to work things out” ever since welcoming their baby girl Saga Blade in March. In case you’re not up to date on their relationship drama, they broke up last November after Megan allegedly found messages of MGK’s involving another woman.

Since then, they’ve been slow to regain trust, but don’t really have much of a choice given the birth of their baby girl. In August, Us Weekly reported the Transformers star has been hesitant to “allow him fully back in,” but “still loves him” nonetheless. So where are they now?

On Friday, a source opened up to People about the current state of their relationship:

“They’re together often, but he’s going on tour soon. He spends pretty much every night at her house with the baby, and they act like a couple, but they haven’t put a label on it or made anything official.”

It’s good to hear they’re just taking their time with things. Maybe slow and steady really will end up winning the race in the end!

A second insider added:

“Megan’s very happy with how he’s stepped up for both her and the baby. While they still have separate homes, they spend a lot of time together as a family. They’re putting the baby first, and it’s brought them closer in many ways. Things are great now. He’s amazing with the baby and she very much enjoys spending time with him.”

We’re glad to hear MGK is stepping up to be a man Megan can depend on right now!

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you hope to see these two fully back together someday? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]