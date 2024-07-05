Back On! Megan Fox & MGK Seen Looking Happy Together At Star-Studded Hamptons Party!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are so back on!

As you will recall, the Jennifer’s Body star confirmed earlier this year that they called off their engagement. Whether or not they were still together? Megan wouldn’t say. However, it sounded like their relationship was completely over for a while! In April, a source told Us Weekly that Megan was “reevaluating everything in her life,” including her romance with the singer:

“It was getting toxic between them and they were fighting a lot.”

She reportedly told MGK that she wanted “space,” and that’s something he gave her! They were even “living separately!” Whoa! It seemed the twin flames’ fire had burned out for good at that point! But as the Transformers alum said on the Call Her Daddy podcast, “there will always be a tether” to the Bloody Valentine artist “no matter what.” Apparently, that tether to him is super strong because they managed to find their way back to each other several times over the past couple of months. We first saw the twin flames reunite at his 34th birthday celebration. They then were caught slow dancing at Stagecoach days later. Now, they just spent the Fourth of July together!

The couple attended Michael Rubin’s annual White Party at his $50 million mansion in the Hamptons on Thursday, where they looked super happy together! In pictures from the star-studded event, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were smiling at each other as they chatted it up. Rubin also shared a photo of the massive bash, including one of him standing in between the pair. Megan was seen wearing a fitted eyelet dress and silver choker, while MGK wore a tee, suspenders, high-waisted pants, and sunglasses. Of course, they were on theme and sported all white! Check out the lovebirds (below):

Megan Fox and MGK stay close at Michael Rubin’s star-studded white party after getting back together https://t.co/4PYm55wU1C pic.twitter.com/vUopokidIX — Page Six (@PageSix) July 5, 2024

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have not updated fans on their relationship status, but they totally look back together here! OMG! If the two are an item again, we just hope they worked out their trust issues, so they are in a healthier place now. We would hate to see them continue a cycle of toxicity in their relationship!

