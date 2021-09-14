Megan Fox Rocks BANGS At The 2021 Met Gala!

Did you know bangs could work this well??

Coming hot off the heels of her sultry, wet Mugler look for the VMAs over the weekend, Megan Fox decided to strike onlookers in a different fashion Monday night at the Met Gala (literally).

With sharp bangs that scream Bettie Page, and a Peter Dundas gown that just straight up screams, the actress definitely made a statement!

Ch-ch-check her out:

“A woman who is intelligent and knows how to weaponize her own beauty, there’s nothing more dangerous than that.” – @meganfox ???? https://t.co/X3HRTZZiWA #MetGala pic.twitter.com/VPpI6tucER — InStyle (@InStyle) September 14, 2021

We don’t think red has ever been so bold! And those earrings, LOVE!!

She may be known to Gen Z as the girlfriend of Machine Gun Kelly, but this 35-year-old is here tonight to let everyone know she’s still her own damn woman!!

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]