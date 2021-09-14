Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Met Gala

Megan Fox Rocks BANGS At The 2021 Met Gala!

Megan Fox at 2021 Met Gala

Did you know bangs could work this well??

Coming hot off the heels of her sultry, wet Mugler look for the VMAs over the weekend, Megan Fox decided to strike onlookers in a different fashion Monday night at the Met Gala (literally).

Related: Megan Fox Is Not A Shallow Succubus

With sharp bangs that scream Bettie Page, and a Peter Dundas gown that just straight up screams, the actress definitely made a statement!

Ch-ch-check her out:

We don’t think red has ever been so bold! And those earrings, LOVE!!

She may be known to Gen Z as the girlfriend of Machine Gun Kelly, but this 35-year-old is here tonight to let everyone know she’s still her own damn woman!!

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 13, 2021 19:22pm PDT

Share This