Megan Fox & Kourtney Kardashian Double Date With Their 'Future Baby Daddies' After Memorable VMAs Moment!

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian had themselves quite a night at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday!

In addition to doing their thing on the red carpet and enjoying the show from inside the Barclays Center, at one point, the two lovely ladies mic’d up for what turned into a very memorable on-camera introduction!

Related: Megan Fox Loses Big Lawsuit Against… Brad Pitt’s Manager?! Wait, What??

During the evening’s festivities, Machine Gun Kelly belted out his new single Papercuts to a live VMAs audience with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker keeping time and blasting the beat behind him. And in the seconds before they started, the Transformers star and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians queen made MTV memories!

Ch-ch-check it out as the two gorgeous women told the in-arena fans how they “need you to get extra loud for [their] future baby daddies” as the performance kicked off behind them (below):

Megan Fox & Kourtney Kardashian presenting their future baby daddies Machine Gun Kelly & Travis Barker ???? #VMA pic.twitter.com/STuo1dtD2u — Menswear ♡ (@Itboytrends) September 13, 2021

Wow!

Future baby daddies?! That’s not very subtle. Guess we know what they’re thinking about! LOLz!

Related: Did Machine Gun Kelly Low-Key Shade His And Megan Fox’s Most Recent Movie?!

The performance itself, of a track taken from MGK’s upcoming Born With Horns LP, was a stunner, and included a surprise freestyle verse from the blond-haired performer. Fans loved it, too, but the enduring moment was clearly Megan’s “future baby daddies” remark! As you can see (below), fans had a LOT to say on Twitter — both good and bad — in reaction to the comment:

“Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian both have like three kids each and at the VMAs talking about ‘our future baby daddies.’ Ha ladies, sit down.” “Megan Fox and Kourtney make me want to date a rockstar” “The way Kourtney looked into the camera when Megan said that…” “Megan said ‘future baby daddies’ and Kourtney was like ‘ehhhhhh I good inno sis’ lmao” “kourtney and megan just pissed me off.” “Megan and Kourtney’s intro was cringey” “The way Megan and Kourtney introduced the boys is just gold” “Megan.. .kourtney… yall too old for this” “kourtney kardashian and megan fox saying ‘hands up for our future baby daddies’ like they aren’t pushing 40…”

Truly, a website divided. And then there’s this:

megan fox: “give it up for our future baby daddies” kourtney kardashian: “machine gun kelly and travis barker” scott disick at home watching: #VMAs pic.twitter.com/5SrMVP9Wx5 — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) September 13, 2021

Ouch!

That’s just too real considering some of the events of the past couple weeks!

Related: Kourtney Totally Saw Scott Disick And Amelia Hamlin’s Breakup Coming!

BTW, these two couples not only talk the talk on MTV, they walk the walk after the cameras stop rolling, too! According to People, the foursome paired up for a dinner double date in the hours after the VMAs, unwinding together at an unnamed NYC hot spot. Paparazzi pictures captured the four enjoying a low-key dinner together.

Looking at the shot with which the mag led their double date story (you can see it HERE), all eyes are on MGK as the speaks to the table as they all look at him with anticipation. Perhaps he’s telling everyone that infamous old story about the time he almost got into a fight with Conor McGregor?!?! Oh, wait. That happened on Sunday night at the VMAs. Ha!

Like we said, WHAT A NIGHT!!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Share ’em down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via WENN]