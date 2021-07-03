Megan Fox Talks Being Perceived As A ‘Shallow Succubus’ & Her Relationship With MGK In Washington Post Interview

Megan Fox just got candid about the pervading misogyny that impacted her career and her instant love connection with Machine Gun Kelly.

Speaking to The Washington Post, the 35-year-old actress recently opened up about the public perceiving her as being a lot like her characters — especially after her role in the cult classic Jennifer’s Body, where she transformed into a literal man-eating demon. She explained to the publication about her early career:

“I think there has been a pervasive perception of me as a shallow succubus, if that makes any sense, for at least the first decade of my career. And then that started to change more recently as people revisited some of my interviews, listened to me speak, and started to see me in a different way.”

Related: Watch Megan Fox’s Hilarious Kids Crawl Through Her Today Video Interview!

As you may recall, Jimmy Kimmel previously made headlines for a resurfaced 2009 interview with Megan where he laughed and joked about how Michael Bay forced her to dance under a waterfall in a bikini when she was 15 years old. And looking back on that point in her career, the Transformers star said of the constant sexualization:

“That was a microcosm of my whole life and whole interaction with Hollywood. It was just very dark. I was so lost and trying to understand, like, how am I supposed to feel value or find purpose in this horrendous, patriarchal, misogynistic hell that was Hollywood at the time? Because I had already been speaking out against it and everyone, including other women, received me in a very negative way for doing it.”

All of the hype about her physical appearance inevitably affected her self-esteem as an actor:

“I was never really established as having been talented.”

And it wasn’t until she had her first child, which allowed her to take a break from the business, that Megan said she found “purpose,” expressing:

“That kind of saved me honestly. I needed an escape.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the momma of three also talked about her “magical” first encounter with MGK while filming their 2021 film Midnight in the Switchgrass. Fox claimed that she didn’t expect to have such a strong ‘soulmate’ connection with the musician, whose real name is Colson Baker, but it turned out the cosmos aligned perfectly. She gushed:

“The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like, ‘I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives.’”

Like we’ve said before, what else can we expect from twin flames!

Reactions to what Megan had to say about her career and Machine Gun Kelly, Perezcious readers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via Megan Fox/Instagram]