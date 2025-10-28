Got A Tip?

Megan Fox Reveals She's Suffering From THIS Postpartum Struggle After Welcoming Baby With MGK

Megan Fox is getting real about her postpartum experience!

The actress attended a screening for her iconic movie Jennifer’s Body at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Saturday, seven months after she welcomed her daughter Saga Blade with ex-boyfriend (???) Machine Gun Kelly. It’s her first public appearance since giving birth. And during the panel conversation, Megan shared that she has been dealing with some postpartum struggles — including “brain fog.” She said:

“First of all, I just want to say I just had a baby, and I have a lot of brain fog. I haven’t slept in seven months. So if I repeat myself, I’m sorry. Just interrupt me and tell me I’m off track.”

No judgment or anything here! It takes time to adjust after having a baby! The Transformers alum had no problem recalling what drew her to the script for Jennifer’s Body, though! She went on to explain she “really resonated” with it, especially when it comes to her character’s transformation into a monster:

“There’s something about that, whether it’s perceived or not, I felt like I was persecuted at that time in my career, and I was struggling a lot with fame and kind of traumatized by fame. I resonated with those deeper layers of before she becomes a monster, she’s a teenage girl that gets sacrificed for somebody else’s gain. And that very much resonated because that’s kind of how I came into this industry.”

Watch a part of her Q&A (below):

@the_filmoholic

Jennifer’s Body Q&A with Megan Fox and director Karyn Kusama at the @Academy Museum. #filmtok #meganfox #jennifersbody #film #qanda

♬ original sound – Matthew Simmons

It’s great to see Megan out and about again! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MGK/Instagram, GQ/YouTube]

Oct 28, 2025

