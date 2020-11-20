Megan Thee Stallion Trades Kylie Jenner For Kardashian ENEMIES Blac Chyna & Jordyn Woods In Body Video!

Looks like Megan Thee Stallion is playing things straight as can be as far as the KarJenners are concerned!

The 25-year-old Houston-based rapper premiered her new Body video late Thursday night, and with it, she showed off a TON of star power, including two high-profile celebs who very much used to be part of the KarJenner world — but are now squarely on the famous fam’s enemies list!

The high-energy video and tight choreography are overshadowed by appearances from Rob Kardashian‘s ex and controversial baby momma Blac Chyna — who we needn’t remind you is suing the Kardashian fam, as well as Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend-turned-Tristan Thompson cheating scandal participant Jordyn Woods. (Oh, is that you, too, Taraji P. Henson??)

Considering Kylie Jenner was involved in Megan’s last big release — Cardi B‘s infamous WAP video — only to have Chyna and Jordyn in this one… well, that certainly makes a statement!

Remember, too, that Megan had been at Kylie’s place the night she got shot by Tory Lanez. Point is, the KarJenner ties run deep but it is Meg trying to play both sides of the fence here? Or is associating with TWO persona non grata a declaration of war with the reality stars?!

