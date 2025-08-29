Meghan Markle FINALLY Addresses Backlash & The Wild Choice To Use 'Sussex' As Her Last Name…

Meghan Markle is explaining why she goes by Sussex now!

Despite leaving their working royal roles in 2020, she and Prince Harry leaned into using their title even more. The couple launched a website called Sussex.com in February 2024, a move that enraged folks who thought they were trying to profit off the royal family! Critics slammed Meghan and Harry for continuing to associate with the same organization they attacked over the years. However, the two didn’t clearly care what the haters said. They even changed their kids’ last names from Mountbatten-Windsor to Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

Now Meghan is addressing her decision to use Sussex despite all the backlash. She told Emily Chang during an interview on The Circuit on Tuesday:

“When I got married I changed my name. But it’s a complicated one for people to understand because a last name is not typical in that construct.”

The duchess explained it can be used “loosely” as a last name:

“It sounds so silly to say. And I get it because I’m American and then I went there and I started to understand. But then you come back and as an American, you go, ‘I’m so confused,’ It’s a dukedom. That’s the truth of it. But at the end of the day, you know, yes, my legal name is Meghan Duchess of Sussex.”

While that may upset people, Meghan and Harry feel it just works for their family. The former actress explained:

“Sussex for us works as our family name, and it’s the name that we share with our children.”

The reality is, no matter how anyone feels about it, Harry and Meghan are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They received the name from Queen Elizabeth II on their wedding day in 2018. If the two want the family to go by it, that’s their choice! Although we can recognize it is an odd pick since they’re in a massive years-long feud with the royal family. It would almost make more sense if it was a way to purposely get back at them! But they swear it’s not, so…

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter what people call her. It’s about what kind of person she is. And according to Meg, she hasn’t changed in that regards since getting the title:

“What I learned about myself is no matter what my name is or what people call me, I’m still the same person. That didn’t change who I am. And maybe that’s probably the biggest distinguishing factor.”

Some haters (and royals) possibly would say otherwise! LOLz! Watch the interview (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]