Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Changed Their Kids' Names To Match New Website?!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have changed their kids’ last name in a bid to “unify” the family!

According to a source for The Times on Thursday, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will now officially take on the Sussex surname — something they’ve been known as since King Charles III‘s coronation last May, apparently. They are both currently listed as “Prince Archie of Sussex” and “Princess Lilibet of Sussex” on the royal family’s website. This is as opposed to their original last name Mountbatten-Windsor.

This switch comes days after the kids’ parents established a new Sussex.com website for “The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan The Duke & Duchess of Sussex.” Of course, they were promptly blasted for that considering they are no longer working royals. Some haters even claimed they were breaking a promise made to the late Queen Elizabeth II by leaning into their titles again despite distancing themselves from The Firm.

But regardless of the drama, Harry and Meghan clearly think this is the right thing for their family, a source claimed:

“The reality behind the new site is very simple — it’s a hub for the work the Sussexes do and it reflects the fact the family have, since the King’s coronation, the same surname for the first time. That’s a big deal for any family. It represents their unification and it’s a proud moment.”

Per People, using their titles as their children’s last name is a tradition for the royal family. In fact, Prince William and Princess Catherine’s kids — AKA the Prince and Princess of Wales — use the last name “Wales.” Plus, the feuding brothers both used Wales as their surname while in the armed forces, with the 39-year-old even called Captain Wales. So, they’ve all used their family’s titles as their last name before.

This change also proves that the Spare author is doing everything he can to make sure neither of his children feels less than the other — unlike his upbringing. They’ll now all be united with a common moniker, and all the family’s projects will be easily displayed on one catch-all platform. That one is said to be more focused on them as a whole instead of their original (and still up and running) company name Archewell, which was inspired by their firstborn. They didn’t want Lili to feel left out as she gets older, we guess!

Defending the new website, a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously told DailyMail.com:

“Prince Harry and Meghan are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That is a fact. It is their surname and family name.”

So, really, it seems like the only reason this is sparking controversy is because Harry and Meghan made such a fuss about walking away from royal duties. The fact that they’re doubling down on the titles now after so long and in the middle of an ongoing family rift is certainly eye-catching, but not necessarily out of the norm. Thoughts? Are you surprised by this? Let us know (below)!

