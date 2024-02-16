Prince Harry & Meghan Markle SLAM Critics Of Their Sussex Rebrand And High Hollywood Hopes!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t have time for haters!

Yes, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rebranded to embrace those royal roots in recent days. And while critics haven’t taken too kindly to the embattled couple’s digital pivot, the duo already landed a major podcasting deal for Meghan through the new venture. Oh, and they totally changed their kids’ names to match up with it, too! And now, based on this FIERY new statement from their team, it is very clear that they can’t be bothered with negativity!

As the star-crossed couple arrived in Canada on Wednesday for this year’s Invictus Games, their team spoke to The Mirror about their long-term plans. In it, a rep pushed back HARD against skeptics who have voiced cynicism about their coming career moves:

“We’ve heard time and time again that certain opportunities are make or break for the couple. They’re still here. They’re still working and pursuing what they believe in, despite constantly being challenged and criticised. This couple will not be broken.”

“This couple will not be broken” is a hell of a strong statement! And one that proves they don’t intend to disappear quietly! It makes sense, what with Meg’s Archetypes podcast set to be re-released as part of her new deal with Lemonada Media. And we know the couple has been angling for a much larger Hollywood comeback in recent months — one which has been said to include a “total system reboot” meant to get them back on track.

So no wonder they won’t back down from a little criticism! But still, let’s be honest: this second chance podcast deal and whatever comes from their Sussex re-brand is make-or-break as far as their careers as public figures are concerned. No matter how determined you are, you only get so many shots at the public’s attention!

