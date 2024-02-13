Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Launch New Sussex Website -- And People Are PISSED!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are fully leaning into their Sussex titles again. And it’s infuriating TONS of anglophiles!!

On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quietly launched a brand new site entirely focused on their royal titles called Sussex.com. Their former sites, Sussexroyal.com and Archewell.com, have also been updated to redirect any visitors to the new platform.

The landing page of the new site features a relatively recent photo of the couple smiling along with Meghan’s coat of arms (which she was given after the wedding) and the text, “The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” There are also plenty of mentions of Archewell Foundation and Archewell Productions, the two initiatives the couple’s been focused on since moving to California.

Related: Charles’ Hospital Stay Secrets & Real Cancer Treatment Revealed?

While the duo never fully stopped using their titles after leaving their working royal roles behind in 2020, they did notably shut down their @SussexRoyal Instagram account in an effort to distance themselves from The Firm. See (below):

So, this new move marks an extreme return to the way things used to be — and fans are furious!! Taking to X (Twitter) after spotting the new site, haters SLAMMED the parents of two for continuing to associate with the organization of which they’ve been so critical! Users argued:

“Harry and Meghan are *still* branding themselves as ‘the Sussexes.’ They abandoned their duty to this country, insulted our people and history, mocked our traditions & undermined our monarchy. The brass to keep parasitising off this title!” “Perfect summary of these two grasping title clingons!” “Strip the grifters of their titles, it’s long overdue” “Umm, these two nincompoops do realize they are not ‘Sussex,’ right? The gall of buying Sussex.com, and including a royal crest, though they hate the royals, is ridiculous” “The registration of Sussex.com is a new low even for our world-class grifters. When all else fails, let’s just go back to merching our Royal links. The Royal Family must be aghast at this crass commercialization of their millennium-old monarchy.”

Yeesh!

On the flip side, plenty of others don’t think the activists have done anything wrong, defending them:

“They remain the Duke & Duchess of Sussex. It is their title, until somebody somewhere decides otherwise” “Yes it’s a title given to them by the Queen. They were hounded out of the country by the vitriol in the press … I’m British, they didn’t insult me, my history, or my traditions” “They literally are the Sussexes though. Unless you disagree with the Royal Family?”

Even a source close to the couple told the DailyMail.com on Monday:

“Prince Harry and Meghan are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That is a fact. It is their surname and family name.”

What we find WAY more innneresting here is the fact they’ve set up this new website amid rumors they are considering taking on royal duties again! Even before King Charles III‘s cancer diagnosis, there has been speculation about whether or not Harry would try to get back in the family biz after life in Cali hasn’t panned out as well as hoped. Last week, a royal expert insisted “that conversation absolutely is happening.” So, um, that continues to be a wild worth following!!

While it’s hard to believe that’ll happen with the royal rift still alive and well, it’s clear the Spare author and Archetypes podcaster understand the power of their titles — and they are no longer shying away from it. With plans for a supposed Hollywood comeback, perhaps this is just part of their rebranding?! Not only does the website point out their charity work, it also notes Meg’s past in the entertainment industry and details Harry’s recent appearance at the NFL Honors. So, it seems like they’re just trying to merge all information about them and their projects onto one platform as they prepare for whatever’s next. Makes sense! Right??

Do YOU think it’s a problem they’re using the Sussex titles again, tho?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]