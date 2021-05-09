Meghan Markle Opens Up About Her Baby Girl In First TV Appearance Since Tell-All Interview

Meghan Markle opened up about welcoming baby No. 2 with Prince Harry in her first TV appearance since the couple’s tell-all interview.

On Saturday, the former actress gushed about their daughter in a virtual speech for VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, saying:

“My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It’s a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world.”

While speaking on the need for inclusive vaccine distribution, the Duchess of Sussex also shared a picture of what she and the Duke of Sussex hope their little one’s future may look like, explaining:

“When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward. Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and set all of us up, for a successful, equitable, and compassionate tomorrow.”

The pair, who are already parents to son Archie, announced in February that they were expecting a second child. During their explosive chat, Meghan and Harry revealed the baby is a girl who would be due at some point in the summer. The 36-year-old prince expressed at the time:

“Just to have a boy and a girl, what more can we ask for? We’ve got our family. We’ve got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”

Unfortunately, that news might have been the happiest part of the entire conversation because the duo proceeded to dish out their negative experiences as royals, including racism to mental health. But despite the messy relationship with the royal fam, the prince has reportedly been “constantly doting” on his wife throughout her pregnancy. A source told Us Weekly:

“Harry is helping out around the house. He’s always such a supportive partner, but when Meghan is pregnant, Harry takes on the brunt of physical responsibilities, cooking for her and making her comfortable.”

AWW!

As for Archie, the now 2-year-old has been “excited” to become a “big brother” even though Meghan and Harry had been “a little worried now that they will have two kids around versus just one.” Just so sweet! Ch-ch-check out Meghan’s full speech, which starts a little after 90 minutes in (below):

