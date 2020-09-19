Jessica Mulroney Slams ‘Hurtful’ Meghan Markle Rumors ‘Once And For All’

So there rumors were FALSE!

Jessica Mulroney cleared up the stories once and for all about her friendship crumbling with Meghan Markle, assuring her followers “once and for all” that there is no bad blood between them.

On Friday evening, the mother of three took to her Instagram Story to write:

“I’m going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family. She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday. Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storylines. Stop feeding into it. Done.”

As you’ll recall, this all started when influencer Sasha Exeter encouraged others in their online community to speak up about the Black Lives Matter movement. After being dismissed rather harshly, she accused Mulroney of displaying “textbook white privilege” — and had the threat of a lawsuit brought against her!

As the fallout began once Exeter spilled the Canadian tea, the stylist began to lose work positions, like her fashion contributor gig with Good Morning America, and apologized publicly, including a nod to her BFF Meghan’s struggles:

“As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre. It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support black voices.”

We had no doubt that Mulroney was getting a good amount of hate online after it all went down, but she shared she’s actually been bullied for YEARS, alluding to the possibility of it having something to do with the Duchess of Sussex:

“The amount of bullying and hatred I’ve had to put up with for 3 years…. I’m tired of looking at it. Be kind. Be gracious. We are grown ups… stop acting like teenagers. Real women don’t put down other women.”

And yet she threatened a lawsuit against another woman…

Meg never made a comment on the rumored friendship fall out, though a source previously shared with Us Weekly that the 39-year-old was less than thrilled about the shoutout in the apology, in which Jessica seemed to be using her famous friend as a sort of human shield:

“Meghan could not get over that Jessica brought up her relationship with Meghan when she commented about her ‘closest friend’ in the discourse with Sasha. That was hugely offensive to Meghan and the deciding factor for her. Meghan considers the relationship to be done.”

Sounds like we’ll have to take Jessica’s word on this one…

