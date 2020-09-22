Kelly Clarkson Reveals She ‘Didn’t See’ Brandon Blackstock Divorce Coming

Kelly Clarkson was back in the studio on Monday to film The Kelly Clarkson Show for the first time in over six months, and with her return, used her platform to discuss something personal: her recent split from Brandon Blackstock.

During the new episode, the 38-year-old opened up to her virtual audience about the separation, while also noting she may not speak about it for some time after this to protect her children, 6-year-old daughter River Rose and 4-year-old son Remington Alexander.

She shared (below):

“As you probably know, 2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life. Definitely didn’t see anything coming that came, but what I’m dealing with is hard — it involves more than just my heart, it involves a lot of little hearts.”

Clarkson, who has asked for joint custody of the kids with Blackstock, added:

“We know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts. So I’m usually very open and I usually talk about everything but in this case I will talk a little bit here and there about how it affects me personally, but probably won’t go too far into it because I’m a mama bear and my kids come first.”

It seems she’s shielding her kiddos as much as possible from what’s been going on over the last few months, but how is Kelly doing? She continued: “Everybody keeps asking ‘Are you ok?’ and I am — the answer is yes.” Like many other musicians, the Grammy winner has been writing to help her cope, teasing fans with new music about her “feelings” to be released at a later date:

“When I got upset when I was a kid I had a problem saying how I felt and my mom told me to start writing. And that’s actually how I get my feelings out, so I probably won’t speak about it too much but you definitely will hear it musically.” Also revealing that the first week back on her show will be dedicated to music and musicians, the American Idol winner noted:

“That’s how I became a songwriter. Music has always been my outlet to get through difficult times and this year I’ve been listening to a lot of music and I’ve also been writing a lot of music as well.” Watch more from Kelly (below):

