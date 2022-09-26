Meghan Markle Hoped She'd Be 'The Beyoncé Of The UK' After Marrying Prince Harry, New Book Claims!

Safe to say this dream backfired!

Meghan Markle had aspirations of being as popular as Beyoncé after marrying Prince Harry, a new book on the royals is now claiming! According to author Valentine Low in his new book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown via the Times of London on Sunday, an insider revealed the Duchess’ thought-process while marrying Harry, saying:

“I think Meghan thought she was going to be the Beyoncé of the UK.”

Hah! What an unexpected comparison — and certainly not one she ever got! What was the big problem standing in her way? Being a working royal didn’t exactly mesh well with the Beyoncé lifestyle the Suits alum wanted to live… apparently.

While being a member of the royal family certainly boosted the 41-year-old’s popularity and fame around the world, it wasn’t all it was cracked up to be, the insider continued:

“Being part of the royal family would give her that kudos. Whereas what she discovered was that there were so many rules that were so ridiculous that she couldn’t even do the things that she could do as a private individual, which is tough.”

The pair tied the knot in May 2018 — but two years later, they were already looking to cut their ties with the royal family by stepping back from their duties as senior royals. After making their intentions clear in an announcement posted on January 8, 2020, they met with the Duke of Sussex’s family (including the late Queen Elizabeth II) to discuss the unprecedented decision — a meeting known as the “Sandringham Summit.”

According to the palace confidant, the royals tried to offer assistance — or anything really — to get the rogue couple to stay, the source noted:

“It just required the decision-makers to sit around a table and say, ‘OK, what are we going to do about this? What do you need to feel better? And what can we give?’”

Mind you, their decision to leave reportedly came after a series of racist and biased behavior left Meghan desperately struggling with her mental health. It was going to take a lot more than an apology to get them to stay!

During the meeting, the group reportedly discussed “five scenarios” in which Harry and Meghan could live their lives on their own terms — and how doing so would reflect on the royal family. Ultimately, Queen Elizabeth wasn’t having any of it, the author wrote:

“[The Queen] took the view that unless the couple were prepared to abide by the restrictions that applied to working members of the royal family, they could not be allowed to carry out official duties.”

Whoa! So she pulled the plug?! Very inneresting!

Days after this summit, the late monarch announced on January 13, 2020, the couple would move forward with their plan to “create a new life,” despite the fact she “would have preferred” they “remain full-time working members of the royal family.” Jeez. She really flipped that around on them without acknowledging her decision to force them to go!

More confirmation the 96-year-old wasn’t a fan of them trying to have their cake and eat it, too?? Buckingham Palace shared a similar statement at the time, noting:

“Following conversations with [Harry], the Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family, it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.”

The departure, infamously known as Megxit, was official in February 2021, and it started a massive and seemingly never-ending feud between the family members. While they seem far from mending fences, Meghan and Harry were spotted with the rest of the royals several times this month as they mourned the Queen’s passing. Time will tell if they can truly reconcile — but one thing is for certain: marrying a prince did not help Meg get to Beyoncé status! Do you really think she would have actually imagined being as iconic? Thoughts?!

