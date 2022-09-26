Brad Pitt & Emily Ratajkowski's Romance Taking Off: 'Stay Tuned'!!

Make way, Brangelina — Bratajkowski is in town.

In an article published Monday morning, Page Six revealed there may be a secret romance kindling between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski. The outlet noted the duo have been out on a few dates, but haven’t made anything exclusive. A Hollywood insider close to the movie star explained:

“People have been speculating about this for a while. Brad is not dating anybody. They [Pitt and Ratajkowski] have been seen a couple times together.”

Inneresting…The source went on to explain the 58-year-old has also “been seen with other people” and isn’t tied to any ONE person in particular, before teasing “stay tuned. Cryptic! Seems like the insider was really trying to get across that the A-lister is not in an exclusive relationship with ANYBODY… Maybe he just wants to hold onto that bachelor title for as long as possible!

An anonymous confidant had also previously reported to OK! Magazine last month in regard to to the two:

“He asked her out, and she said yes. She’s always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?”

So it seems like a pretty casual situationship, and we’re honestly not surprised as the two are both wrapped up in messy legal drama… As many of you know, EmRata filed for divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, earlier this month after reports surfaced of him being a “serial cheater.” The 31-year-old later referred to herself as a “recently single person who is thinking about dating and stuff,” confirming her relationship status in a TikTok she posted earlier this month, which you can see (below):

On the other hand, Brad is busy with the ongoing custody battles over his children with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Things have gotten pretty messy, but as we’ve previously reported, the father of six believes he can still fix his “difficult” relationship with the kiddos. Jury’s out for that one… Literally. As for his love life, he’s been tied to multiple names like singer Lykke Li, Arrested Development actress Alia Shawkat, and Andra Day, but all those rumors were later debunked. However, he did briefly date model Nicole Poturalski for a while following his split from Angie.

Oh, Hollywood relationships. Gotta love ‘em, right? What do YOU think of the potential for Bratajkowski, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

