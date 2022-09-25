Meghan Markle’s Alleged Bullying Left Former Staffers ‘Completely Destroyed’ & ‘Broken,’ New Book Claims!

New accounts of Meghan Markle’s alleged bullying behavior have been revealed.

As you may recall, when two senior staffers accused the former actress of bullying during her time as a royal, Queen Elizabeth II privately funded an investigation conducted by independent external investigators. It was meant to prove whether or not those allegations were true once and for all. However, that was not the case, as the palace actually “buried” the results from the probe.

While many assumed they decided not to drop the report because it would have shone a negative light on The Firm, royal expert Duncan Larcombe previously shared his belief to True Royalty TV‘s The Royal Beat that it actually might have confirmed Meghan was a bully. So why wasn’t it released? He explained the decision was most likely an “olive branch or an avoidance of war,” saying:

“I think the reason they are not publishing any of this is that the Palace is running scared of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I think they know that if they publish the report, the next thing that will happen potentially is for Harry and Meghan to play the victim and go on Oprah.”

Whoa…

Although the palace might have wanted to keep the details under wraps, an upcoming bombshell book plans to spill what allegedly went on behind the scenes between Meghan and the staff! According to the Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown by Valentine Low, she allegedly left her former staff members completely “broken” and shaking in fear over her screaming tirades when she was still a working royal. A source told the author:

“There were a lot of broken people. Young women were broken by their behaviour.”

The Duchess of Sussex allegedly would verbally attack employees on numerous occasions. In one instance, Valentine claims Meghan yelled at a young female worker in front of her other colleagues over something they were working on together. The Archetypes podcast host allegedly told the staffer:

“Don’t worry. If there was literally anyone else I could ask to do this, I would be asking them instead of you.”

Yeesh! In another moment, Meghan became furious with one employee over a mistake with the press during a public engagement. When the person was not able to reach the mom of two by the phone, they said, according to Valentine:

“She’s not picking up. I feel terrified. This is so ridiculous. I can’t stop shaking.”

A former royal aide also claimed that Meghan and Prince Harry repeatedly called them while out to dinner one Friday night – only to shout at them. They alleged:

“Every 10 minutes I had to go outside to be screamed at by her and Harry. It was, ‘I can’t believe you’ve done this. You’ve let me down. What were you thinking?’ It went on for a couple of hours.”

The ex-staffer claimed phone calls started again the next morning and went on “for days,” adding:

“You could not escape them.”

Another incident of Meghan’s alleged bullying? Private secretary Samantha Cohen was allegedly “screamed at” by the couple on their way to Australia for their 2018 tour of the South Pacific. A friend of Samantha’s claimed in the book:

“Sam always made clear that it was like working for a couple of teenagers. They were impossible and pushed her to the limit. She was miserable. She was constantly having to battle on Harry and Meghan’s behalf, while taking all this abuse from them.”

What do you make of these claims, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]