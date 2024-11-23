Meghan Markle Bizarrely OMITS Prince Harry From Talk Of Upcoming Holidays... Sorry, WHAT?? 

This is… odd.

Meghan Markle opened up about her upcoming holiday plans — but she neglected to mention how Prince Harry fits into all of it!

The Duchess of Sussex spoke with Marie Claire during an event for her Archewell Foundation in Venice Beach, California on Saturday night. There, she got candid about how she plans to celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas. Then, in an article published by the outlet on Friday, the author explained that Meghan discussed her “own holiday traditions with Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.” Only, Meghan never actually mentioned Harry!!

The Suits alum first gushed about how much she “love[s] the holidays” and noted that her kids Lilibet and Archie are now “three and five, so every year it gets better.” She shared:

“At first, I think as a mom with children you’re just enjoying having them there, but they’re not understanding everything that’s happening yet. But now we’re at the age where I just can’t wait to see it through their lens every year.”

Aw!

The 43-year-old went on to share that their family’s Thanksgiving is “always pretty low-key” and that “being so close to [her] mom [Doria Ragland] is great.” The Sussex home is also where all their friends know they have a seat at the table, the actress expressed:

“I was thinking about, in the past few years of having Thanksgiving here, like many of us, I think you always make sure there’s room at the table for your friends who don’t have family, which is really key.”

One time, Gloria Steinem “came for Thanksgiving.” Cool!! The Archetypes podcast host continued:

“We’re always making sure we have something fun to do. Like any other family you spend time having a great meal and then what do you do? Play games, all the same stuff, someone brings a guitar — fun.”

Ultimately, she said “every single holiday is a new adventure,” and she believes it’s important for her children to experience the “magic” of traditions like “great recipes that they end up connecting to a formative memory” at Thanksgiving and putting out “carrots for the reindeer” at Christmas. Cute!

But, um, where does Harry fit into all this?! She gushed about her kiddos, talked about her momma, and even gave her friends a shout-out, but no love for her husband? Does she not enjoy spending the holidays with him?? Or does he not factor into the family’s traditions?!

Maybe she felt he was implied with the many plural references to her family — like “we’re at that age” or “we’re always making” sure to have fun. But it sounds a little strange. It’s as if she could be purposefully avoiding saying the Duke’s name. We mean, the writer of the article referenced Harry way more than Meg did. She never said his name! WTF??

FWIW, the couple has faced split rumors for years, so this could be nothing. But on the other hand, Meghan has stepped out for many solo engagements in the last few months. Plus, Harry is gearing up for a special Christmas charity event next month without her, too!! Is this a sign of trouble? Hmm…

What do you think, Perezcious readers? Is this weird?? Sound OFF (below).

